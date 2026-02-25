Holy Trinity Lutheran School

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Holy Trinity Lutheran School

About this event

BINGO NIGHT 2026

308 NW 164th St

Edmond, OK 73013, USA

General Admission BINGO
$6

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. 2 Bingo Cards, 1 bottle water, 1 bag of popcorn included.

VIP Table for 6
$125
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

VIP Table for 6 - Includes elevated tableside beverage selection, water, Nothing Bundt Cakes desserts, 2 Bingo Cards, and Popcorn. Special Swag includes a floral Centerpiece to take home, coffee shop, car wash gift cards included, Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.

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