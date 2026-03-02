Bingo Night 2026 - Raffle Tickets Only!

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About this event
$500 value!
$200 LEGO Store Gift Card and LEGO Creator Sea Animals: Beautiful Dolphins set
One-Night Stay at Kalahari Resort in Sandusky, Ohio and 4 waterpark admissions
1 Year Aviary Family Membership (2 adults, up to 3 children) AND a Children’s Museum Membership (covers 5 guests of any age)
One-Night stay at Holiday Inn Express and Suites (Pittsburgh North Shore) and a $50 gift certificate to North Shore Tavern
$
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