Scott Parent Teacher Organization

Hosted by

Scott Parent Teacher Organization

About this event

Bingo Night 2026 - Raffle Tickets Only!

705 Scott Ave

Glenshaw, PA 15116, USA

Raffle Ticket - Lionel Polar Express Train Set item
Raffle Ticket - Lionel Polar Express Train Set
$2

$500 value!

Raffle Ticket - LEGO Gift Card and Set item
Raffle Ticket - LEGO Gift Card and Set
$2

$200 LEGO Store Gift Card and LEGO Creator Sea Animals: Beautiful Dolphins set

Raffle Ticket - Kalahari Overnight item
Raffle Ticket - Kalahari Overnight
$2

One-Night Stay at Kalahari Resort in Sandusky, Ohio and 4 waterpark admissions

Raffle Ticket - Joint Aviary/Children's Museum Membership item
Raffle Ticket - Joint Aviary/Children's Museum Membership
$2

1 Year Aviary Family Membership (2 adults, up to 3 children) AND a Children’s Museum Membership (covers 5 guests of any age)

Raffle Ticket - Parent's Night Out item
Raffle Ticket - Parent's Night Out
$2

One-Night stay at Holiday Inn Express and Suites (Pittsburgh North Shore) and a $50 gift certificate to North Shore Tavern

Add a donation for Scott Parent Teacher Organization

$

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