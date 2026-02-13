🎶 Music Bingo Night – $30 to Play! 🎶

(Doors open at 5pm, Bingo starts at 6pm)





Join us for a fun-filled evening of Music Bingo while supporting an amazing local nonprofit!

Your $30 entry includes 2 Bingo cards for 4 exciting rounds — giving you 8 chances to win! Sing along to your favorite songs, mark them off your card, and enjoy a night of laughter, music, and community — all for a great cause.





🍔 The Beef ‘O’ Brady’s menu will be available for purchase throughout the evening. (Food and beverages are available for individual purchase and are not included in event admission.)





✨ 50/50 Raffle – $5 per ticket (cash only)



🍷 Free Wine Raffle – Didn’t win Bingo or the 50/50? You can enter our complimentary wine raffle for a chance to take home a bottle!





Come ready to have fun, sing loud, and make a difference!





Only 18 years or older.