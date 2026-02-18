Bingo Night!

Hosted by
You will help sustain the year-round food markets and the holiday market, ensuring students and families have consistent access to healthy, reliable food. Your support will include a table for 8 guests, dinner, and your company logo and recognition at the event.
From nutritious food to essential supplies, your sponsorship strengthens the day-to-day work of removing barriers for kids. Your support will include dinner for 8 guests and your company logo displayed at the event.
Your support of the Happy Kids Network will help expand access to high‑quality, dignified resources for students and families. Your sponsorship will include dinner for 4 guests and your company logo displayed at the event.
Your dinner ticket supports local programs that ensure no child in the Wisconsin Dells School District faces hunger or lacks basic essentials.
