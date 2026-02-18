Happy Kids Network

Hosted by

Happy Kids Network

About this event

Bingo Night!

2955 Wisconsin Dells Pkwy

Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965, USA

Presenting Sponsor
$5,000

You will help sustain the year-round food markets and the holiday market, ensuring students and families have consistent access to healthy, reliable food. Your support will include a table for 8 guests, dinner, and your company logo and recognition at the event.

Community Builder
$3,000

From nutritious food to essential supplies, your sponsorship strengthens the day-to-day work of removing barriers for kids. Your support will include dinner for 8 guests and your company logo displayed at the event.

Advocate Sponsor
$2,000

Your support of the Happy Kids Network will help expand access to high‑quality, dignified resources for students and families. Your sponsorship will include dinner for 4 guests and your company logo displayed at the event.

Individual Ticket
$200

Your dinner ticket supports local programs that ensure no child in the Wisconsin Dells School District faces hunger or lacks basic essentials.

Add a donation for Happy Kids Network

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!