Bingo Night

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About this event
Everyone will need to purchase a ticket for admission.
Individual bingo cards to be purchased. Not reusable for all 4 rounds of bingo.
Save money and purchase a group of 6 bingo cards. Not reusable for all 4 rounds of bingo.
Entry for a family of (4 bingo cards & 8 concession tickets)
Bingo cards are not reusable for all 4 rounds of bingo. Concession tickets include the purchase of 1 drink and 1 chip or candy.
$
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