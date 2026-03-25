Canyon Pointe Elementary PTO

Hosted by

Canyon Pointe Elementary PTO

About this event

Bingo Night

13002 Northpointe Blvd

Tomball, TX 77377, USA

Entry Ticket
$5

Everyone will need to purchase a ticket for admission.

Single Bingo Cards
$2

Individual bingo cards to be purchased. Not reusable for all 4 rounds of bingo.

6 Bingo Cards
$10

Save money and purchase a group of 6 bingo cards. Not reusable for all 4 rounds of bingo.

Family Pack for a Family of 4
$35
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Entry for a family of (4 bingo cards & 8 concession tickets)

Bingo cards are not reusable for all 4 rounds of bingo. Concession tickets include the purchase of 1 drink and 1 chip or candy.

Add a donation for Canyon Pointe Elementary PTO

$

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