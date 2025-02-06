BINGO Night

Grants entry to the event along with the following: 2 complimentary drinks (beer or wine), meal (2 meat BBQ plate with 2 sides catered by HINZE's BBQ), 10 color coded bingo cards (3 boards/chances to win per round) and your name into a raffle drawing for FULL refund of ticket price.
General Admission
$45
Grants entry to the event along with the following: 2 complimentary drinks (beer or wine), meal(2 meat BBQ plate with 2 sides catered by HINZE's BBQ) , 10 color coded bingo cards (3 boards/chances to win per round)
Additional BINGO boards (3 boards per sheet)
$10
You will get an additional set of 10 color coded bingo cards with 3 additional chances to win during each game!
Corporate Table of 8
$500
Everything you get with General Admission plus: a personal Charcuterie dessert cup on a decorated table, personal daubers and party favors on you table. Advertising on Social Media and on your table at the event. In addition, each person at the table will get 6 ($1) bucket raffle tickets to be used in the bucket raffle.
Corporate Table of 4
$250
Everything you get with General Admission plus: a personal Charcuterie dessert cup on a decorated table, personal daubers and party favors on you table. Advertising on Social Media and on your table at the event. In addition, each person at the table will get 6 ($1) bucket raffle tickets to be used in the bucket raffle.
