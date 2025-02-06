BINGO Night

Everything you get with General Admission plus: a personal Charcuterie dessert cup on a decorated table, personal daubers and party favors on you table. Advertising on Social Media and on your table at the event. In addition, each person at the table will get 6 ($1) bucket raffle tickets to be used in the bucket raffle.

Everything you get with General Admission plus: a personal Charcuterie dessert cup on a decorated table, personal daubers and party favors on you table. Advertising on Social Media and on your table at the event. In addition, each person at the table will get 6 ($1) bucket raffle tickets to be used in the bucket raffle.

seeMoreDetailsMobile