Bingo Night!

Buy-in to the heads or tails games by purchasing a light up ring! Winners get $100 giftcards!
One page of 3 additional bingo cards to double your chance of winning a round!
Play with 6 cards all night long!
Lower School Raffle: Holiday Fast Pass
5 for $20 Lower School Raffle Holiday Fast Pass
Middle/Upper School Raffle: CFA Biscuit and Crumbl Free Pass (for '25-'26 school year)
5 for $20 Middle/Upper School Raffle: CFA biscuit and Crumbl Free pass (for the rest of '25-'26 school year)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!