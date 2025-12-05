North Allegheny District Band Patrons

Hosted by

North Allegheny District Band Patrons

About this event

Bingo Night

2401 Rochester Rd

Sewickley, PA 15143, USA

Hi Sharon! 👋
General Admission Aged 18+
$30

Includes 15 Regular Bingo Games.

Cheese Pizza
$2

1 slice of cheese pizza.

Pepperoni Pizza
$3

1 slice of pepperoni pizza.

Gluten-Free Cheese Pizza
$4

1 slice of gluten-free cheese pizza.

7" Italian Hoagie
$5

Peppered Ham, Capicola Ham, Genoa Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone Cheese, Mild Pepper Rings, Marianna's Own Italian Dressing (Lettuce, Tomato, Onions)

Allergens: wheat, soy

14" Italian Hoagie
$10

Peppered Ham, Capicola Ham, Genoa Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone Cheese, Mild Pepper Rings, Marianna's Own Italian Dressing (Lettuce, Tomato, Onions)

Allergens: wheat, soy

7" Traditional Hoagie
$5

Imported Ham, Genoa Salami, Provolone Cheese, Mild Pepper Rings, Marianna's Own Italian Dressing (Lettuce, Tomato, Onions)

Allergens: wheat, soy, milk

14" Traditional Hoagie
$10

Imported Ham, Genoa Salami, Provolone Cheese, Mild Pepper Rings, Marianna's Own Italian Dressing (Lettuce, Tomato, Onions)

Allergens: wheat, soy, milk

7" Turkey Hoagie
$5

Roasted Turkey Breast, Provolone Cheese, Pickles, Mayonnaise, Marianna's Own Italian Dressing (Lettuce, Tomato, Onions)

Allergens: wheat, soy, milk, eggs

14" Turkey Hoagie
$10

Roasted Turkey Breast, Provolone Cheese, Pickles, Mayonnaise, Marianna's Own Italian Dressing (Lettuce, Tomato, Onions)

Allergens: wheat, soy, milk, eggs

Add a donation for North Allegheny District Band Patrons

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