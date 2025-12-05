Bingo Night

Hosted by
About this event
Includes 15 Regular Bingo Games.
1 slice of cheese pizza.
1 slice of pepperoni pizza.
1 slice of gluten-free cheese pizza.
Peppered Ham, Capicola Ham, Genoa Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone Cheese, Mild Pepper Rings, Marianna's Own Italian Dressing (Lettuce, Tomato, Onions)
Allergens: wheat, soy
Peppered Ham, Capicola Ham, Genoa Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone Cheese, Mild Pepper Rings, Marianna's Own Italian Dressing (Lettuce, Tomato, Onions)
Allergens: wheat, soy
Imported Ham, Genoa Salami, Provolone Cheese, Mild Pepper Rings, Marianna's Own Italian Dressing (Lettuce, Tomato, Onions)
Allergens: wheat, soy, milk
Imported Ham, Genoa Salami, Provolone Cheese, Mild Pepper Rings, Marianna's Own Italian Dressing (Lettuce, Tomato, Onions)
Allergens: wheat, soy, milk
Roasted Turkey Breast, Provolone Cheese, Pickles, Mayonnaise, Marianna's Own Italian Dressing (Lettuce, Tomato, Onions)
Allergens: wheat, soy, milk, eggs
Roasted Turkey Breast, Provolone Cheese, Pickles, Mayonnaise, Marianna's Own Italian Dressing (Lettuce, Tomato, Onions)
Allergens: wheat, soy, milk, eggs
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!