Cherokee Strip Land Rush Museum

Hosted by

Cherokee Strip Land Rush Museum

About this event

Bingo Night at the Museum

31639 US-77

Arkansas City, KS 67005, USA

Gotta Have It!!
$30

Includes: -1 Game Pack -1 of each Special Game -1 Dauber -3 Raffle Tickets

Gotta Have It!! (With No Dauber)
$30

Includes: -1 Game Pack -1 each of the Special Games -5 Raffle Tickets

Love It!!
$25

Includes: -1 Game Pack -1 each of the Special Games

Like It!!
$15

Includes: -1 Game Pack -1 Dauber -3 Raffle Tickets

Like It!! (Without the dauber)
$15

Includes: -1 Game Pack -5 Raffle Tickets

Game Pack
$10

Includes all 10 regular games played

Blue Special Game
$5

Higher value prize if you BINGO on a special game.

Green Special Game
$5

Higher value prize if you BINGO on a special game.

Purple Special Games
$5

Higher value prize if you BINGO on a special game.

Dauber
$2
1 Raffle Ticket
$1
Add a donation for Cherokee Strip Land Rush Museum

$

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