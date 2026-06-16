A red, white, and blue flyer advertises a "Bingo! Night Fundraiser" with fireworks in the background and American flag motifs in the foreground.
Port Washington Adult Activities Center

Hosted by

Port Washington Adult Activities Center

About this event

BINGO NIGHT FUNDRAISER at PWAAC in Port Washington

80 Manorhaven Blvd

Port Washington, NY 11050, USA

General Admission
$30

$30 per person (advanced purchase)

$35 at the door (space permitting)


What's Included:

1 door prize raffle ticket, 2 bingo cards for 7 games

with a chance to win cash prizes!!

Additional Bingo cards, 50/50 raffle tickets, snacks & drinks

available for purchase at the event.


100% OF PROCEEDS BENEFIT PWAAC, A NON-PROFIT DEDICATED TO ENRICHING THE LIVES OF SENIOR CITIZENS. EIN #: 23-7069390

LEARN MORE AT WWW.PWAAC.ORG

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