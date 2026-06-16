BINGO NIGHT FUNDRAISER at PWAAC in Port Washington

Hosted by
About this event
$30 per person (advanced purchase)
$35 at the door (space permitting)
What's Included:
1 door prize raffle ticket, 2 bingo cards for 7 games
with a chance to win cash prizes!!
Additional Bingo cards, 50/50 raffle tickets, snacks & drinks
available for purchase at the event.
100% OF PROCEEDS BENEFIT PWAAC, A NON-PROFIT DEDICATED TO ENRICHING THE LIVES OF SENIOR CITIZENS. EIN #: 23-7069390
LEARN MORE AT WWW.PWAAC.ORG
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!