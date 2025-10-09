BINGO Night November 2025

Please select this option if you are playing BINGO! Anyone can play - students, parents, siblings, other family members! Each paying participant will receive 1 packet of 10 BINGO cards! (For example, if one parent and two children are each playing, you will select 3 of this option at $10 each - totaling $30) Each card is good for 1 game, we play 10 games. You may purchase additional packets for $10 cash at the door!