BINGO Night November 2025

Hosted by
About this event
Please select this option if you are playing BINGO! Anyone can play - students, parents, siblings, other family members! Each paying participant will receive 1 packet of 10 BINGO cards! (For example, if one parent and two children are each playing, you will select 3 of this option at $10 each - totaling $30) Each card is good for 1 game, we play 10 games. You may purchase additional packets for $10 cash at the door!
Please select this option for those who are attending but not purchasing BINGO cards - this includes parents and/or siblings who will be at the event but not playing BINGO. We have a maximum capacity in the cafeteria so we reserve a seat for all people attending. NOTE there will be BINGO cards for purchase for $10 cash at the door if you decide to play!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!