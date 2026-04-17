The Pretty Pittie Committee

Hosted by

The Pretty Pittie Committee

About this event

Bingo Night with Cats

5268 Old Hwy 11

Hattiesburg, MS 39402, USA

General Admission
$15

10 left!

Join us for a fun and cozy Bingo Night inside the cat lounge at Cattiesburg Cafe 

Spend your evening playing 10 rounds of bingo while surrounded by our playful, adoptable cats—there’s nothing better than a little friendly competition with kitties roaming around.

While bingo winners won’t receive traditional prizes, we’ll be giving away fun door prizes throughout the night, so everyone has a chance to win something!


Tickets are $15 per person and include all 10 bingo games.

Join us on May 16th at 6pm—we’d love to have you there!


Spots are limited, so be sure to sign up at cattiesburgcafe.com/events 

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