Bingo Night with Cats

Join us for a fun and cozy Bingo Night inside the cat lounge at Cattiesburg Cafe

Spend your evening playing 10 rounds of bingo while surrounded by our playful, adoptable cats—there’s nothing better than a little friendly competition with kitties roaming around.

While bingo winners won’t receive traditional prizes, we’ll be giving away fun door prizes throughout the night, so everyone has a chance to win something!





Tickets are $15 per person and include all 10 bingo games.

Join us on May 16th at 6pm—we’d love to have you there!





Spots are limited, so be sure to sign up at cattiesburgcafe.com/events