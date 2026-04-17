Hosted by

SALT Performing Arts

About this event

Sales closed

Bingo Volunteers

Phoenixville

PA 19460, USA

General Set Up
Free

8AM-10AM

8 am arrival to assist staff with the event set up. We estimate this will take approximately 2 hours.

If you wish to participate in Bingo you are welcome to as we will be finished before the games begin!

Check-In Table (Family Bingo)
Free

10:30AM-12PM

Arrive at 10:30am to check in Family Bingo participants.

You may participate in Bingo if you wish as we will complete check-in just before the games begin!

Floater (Family Bingo)
Free

12PM-2PM

Assist in managing the games, identifying winners, and confirming their wins, pick up trash between games, help with additional game card sales, and more. This is a GREAT opportunity for teens (14+) and adults.

*You will be unable to participate in Bingo*

Extra Bingo Card Sales
Free

11AM-2PM

Sell extra bingo cards at the allocated table to players before and during the games and between rounds.

*You will be unable to participate in Bingo*

Raffle Ticket Sales (Family Bingo)
Free

12PM-2PM

Sell raffle tickets to players before and during the games and between rounds.

*You will be unable to participate in Bingo*

Concessions Sales (Family Bingo)
Free

10:30AM-2PM

Assist in Concession sales before and during games and between rounds.

*You will be unable to play Bingo*

Set-Up (Bougie Bag Bingo)
Free

1:30PM-3PM

Arrive by 1:30pm to assist in the flip the room from Family Bingo to Bougie Bag Bingo. We estimate this will take about an hour and doors for Bag Bingo will open at 3pm. You may participate in Bingo as we will be finished before the games begin!

Check-In Table (Bougie Bag Bingo)
Free

2:30PM-4PM

Arrive at 2:30 to check in Bougie Bag Bingo participants. You may participate in Bingo if you wish as we will complete check-in just before the games begin!

Floater (Bougie Bag Bingo)
Free

4PM-8PM

Assist in managing the games, identifying winners, and confirming their wins, pick up trash between games, help with additional game card sales, and more. This is a GREAT opportunity for teens (14+) and adults.

*You will be unable to participate in Bingo*

Raffle Ticket Sales (Bougie Bag Bingo)
Free

4PM-8PM

Sell raffle tickets to players before and during the games and between rounds.

*You will be unable to participate in Bingo*

Extra Bingo Card Sales (Bougie Bag Bingo)
Free

3PM-8PM

Sell raffle tickets to players before and during the games and between rounds. *You will be unable to participate in Bingo*

Concession Sales (Bougie Bag Bingo)
Free

3PM-8PM

Assist in Concession sales before and during games and between rounds. *You will be unable to play Bingo*

Tear Down
Free

7:30PM-9PM

Assist in restoring the space to the state we found it in, and help staff pack up all our supplies.


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