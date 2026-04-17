Bingo Volunteers

Hosted by
About this event
8AM-10AM
8 am arrival to assist staff with the event set up. We estimate this will take approximately 2 hours.
If you wish to participate in Bingo you are welcome to as we will be finished before the games begin!
10:30AM-12PM
Arrive at 10:30am to check in Family Bingo participants.
You may participate in Bingo if you wish as we will complete check-in just before the games begin!
12PM-2PM
Assist in managing the games, identifying winners, and confirming their wins, pick up trash between games, help with additional game card sales, and more. This is a GREAT opportunity for teens (14+) and adults.
*You will be unable to participate in Bingo*
11AM-2PM
Sell extra bingo cards at the allocated table to players before and during the games and between rounds.
*You will be unable to participate in Bingo*
12PM-2PM
Sell raffle tickets to players before and during the games and between rounds.
*You will be unable to participate in Bingo*
10:30AM-2PM
Assist in Concession sales before and during games and between rounds.
*You will be unable to play Bingo*
1:30PM-3PM
Arrive by 1:30pm to assist in the flip the room from Family Bingo to Bougie Bag Bingo. We estimate this will take about an hour and doors for Bag Bingo will open at 3pm. You may participate in Bingo as we will be finished before the games begin!
2:30PM-4PM
Arrive at 2:30 to check in Bougie Bag Bingo participants. You may participate in Bingo if you wish as we will complete check-in just before the games begin!
4PM-8PM
Assist in managing the games, identifying winners, and confirming their wins, pick up trash between games, help with additional game card sales, and more. This is a GREAT opportunity for teens (14+) and adults.
*You will be unable to participate in Bingo*
4PM-8PM
Sell raffle tickets to players before and during the games and between rounds.
*You will be unable to participate in Bingo*
3PM-8PM
Sell raffle tickets to players before and during the games and between rounds. *You will be unable to participate in Bingo*
3PM-8PM
Assist in Concession sales before and during games and between rounds. *You will be unable to play Bingo*
7:30PM-9PM
Assist in restoring the space to the state we found it in, and help staff pack up all our supplies.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!