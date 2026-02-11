Reno Rabbit Rescue

Offered by

Reno Rabbit Rescue

The Binky Boutique

PEEPS item
PEEPS item
PEEPS
$7

Crocheted PEEPS
please specify color in notes
Pick up at Hoppy Hour or by arrangement

Medium double fleece blanket item
Medium double fleece blanket
$30

Double fleece blanket 34 x 48 inches

Free shipping or pick up in Carson or Hoppy Hour

Small double fleece blanket item
Small double fleece blanket
$26

25 x 46 inches
Double fleece blanket
Free shipping or pick up in Carson or Hoppy Hour

Tiny double fleece blanket item
Tiny double fleece blanket
$21

28 x 32 inches
Double fleece blanket

Free shipping or pick up in Carson or Hoppy Hour

Hay and Litterbox Combo / Locally Made :) item
Hay and Litterbox Combo / Locally Made :) item
Hay and Litterbox Combo / Locally Made :) item
Hay and Litterbox Combo / Locally Made :)
$75

This locally made hay feed and litterbox combo is made by one of our dedicated volunteers.
It is 20 x 20 x 11 and fits alLarge litter pan from Petsmart or Petco 18.5 x 14.75 inches.
Here is a link to the litter boxes that will fit with it:
https://www.petsmart.com/cat/litter-and-waste-disposal/litter-boxes/exquisicat-large-open-litter-box-67766.html

Pick up at Hoppy Hour or in South Reno by appointment.

Hop N Flop Palm Trees item
Hop N Flop Palm Trees
$25

20 inches long X 17.5 inches wide

Pick up in North West Reno on porch by arrangement
after payment or at Hoppy Hour

Special orders available upon request

Hop N Flop ice cream cones item
Hop N Flop ice cream cones
$25

20 inches long X 17.5 inches wide

Pick up in North West Reno on porch by arrangement
after payment or at Hoppy Hour

Special orders available upon request

Hop N Flop Green Bunnies item
Hop N Flop Green Bunnies
$25

20 inches long X 17.5 inches wide

Pick up in North West Reno on porch by arrangement
after payment or at Hoppy Hour

Special orders available upon request

Hop N Flop Gray Polka Dot item
Hop N Flop Gray Polka Dot
$25

20 inches long X 17.5 inches wide

Pick up in North West Reno on porch by arrangement
after payment or at Hoppy Hour

Special orders available upon request

Hop N Flop Alpacas item
Hop N Flop Alpacas
$25

20 inches long X 17.5 inches wide

Pick up in North West Reno on porch by arrangement
after payment or at Hoppy Hour

Special orders available upon request

Hop N Flop Bees item
Hop N Flop Bees
$25

20 inches long X 17.5 inches wide

Pick up in North West Reno on porch by arrangement
after payment or at Hoppy Hour

Special orders available upon request

Hop N Flor Narwal / 3 available item
Hop N Flor Narwal / 3 available
$25

20 inches long X 17.5 inches wide

Pick up in North West Reno on porch by arrangement
after payment or at Hoppy Hour

Special orders available upon request

Hop N Flop Sheep / 3 available item
Hop N Flop Sheep / 3 available
$25

20 inches long X 17.5 inches wide

Pick up in North West Reno on porch by arrangement
after payment or at Hoppy Hour

Special orders available upon request

Hop N Flop / 3 available item
Hop N Flop / 3 available
$25

20 inches long X 17.5 inches wide

Pick up in North West Reno on porch by arrangement
after payment or at Hoppy Hour

Special orders available upon request

Hop N Flop Bunnies and Binoculars item
Hop N Flop Bunnies and Binoculars
$25

20 inches long X 17.5 inches wide

Pick up in North West Reno on porch by arrangement
after payment or at Hoppy Hour

Special orders available upon request

Large Hammock item
Large Hammock
$30

This large bunny hammock is perfect for lounging. Each hammock comes with two covers.


18”x18” and 3 1/2" tall

Small Hammock item
Small Hammock
$25

This small bunny hammock is perfect for lounging. Each hammock comes with two covers.


Small dimensions:

15”x13” and about 3 1/3” tall.

Decals item
Decals
$7

A darling decal for your car, windows, water bottle or Stanley cup, laptop, tablet or anywhere else that needs a 🐇 butt.
These are between 4-6 inches tall.

Shipping options:
$1 to ship/please add additional separate donation
Free drop---off in Reno city limits
Free porch pick up in South Reno
Pick up at any RRR event!

Rabbit Heart Beat Chest/Slim Cut item
Rabbit Heart Beat Chest/Slim Cut item
Rabbit Heart Beat Chest/Slim Cut
$22

These are super soft and run small so please size up. All proceeds go toward veterinary bills for spay/neuter and vaccinating our rescue bunnies and guinea pigs.

Purchases are tax-deductible donations and receipt is provided.

Please specify SIZE AND COLOR

Shipping options:
$5 to ship/please add additional separate donation
Free drop---off in Reno city limits
Free porch pick up in South Reno

Bunny Friendly Unisex item
Bunny Friendly Unisex item
Bunny Friendly Unisex
$22

These are super soft and run small so please size up. All proceeds go toward veterinary bills for spay/neuter and vaccinating our rescue bunnies and guinea pigs.

Purchases are tax-deductible donations and receipt is provided.

Please specify SIZE AND COLOR

Shipping options:
$5 to ship/please add additional separate donation
Free drop---off in Reno city limits
Free porch pick up in South Reno

Rabbit Heart Beat Full Unisex item
Rabbit Heart Beat Full Unisex item
Rabbit Heart Beat Full Unisex
$22

These are super soft and run small so please size up. All proceeds go toward veterinary bills for spay/neuter and vaccinating our rescue bunnies and guinea pigs.

Purchases are tax-deductible donations and receipt is provided.

Please specify SIZE AND COLOR

Shipping options:
$5 to ship/please add additional separate donation
Free drop---off in Reno city limits
Free porch pick up in South Reno

Bunny Friendly Slim Cut item
Bunny Friendly Slim Cut item
Bunny Friendly Slim Cut
$22

These are super soft and run small so please size up. All proceeds go toward veterinary bills for spay/neuter and vaccinating our rescue bunnies and guinea pigs.

Purchases are tax-deductible donations and receipt is provided.

Please specify SIZE AND COLOR

Shipping options:
$5 to ship/please add additional separate donation
Free drop---off in Reno city limits
Free porch pick up in South Reno

