The Foster City Chamber Foundation

Hosted by

The Foster City Chamber Foundation

About this event

Bio By The Lagoon June

670 Shell Blvd

Foster City, CA 94404, USA

First Time Attendee Early-bird Rate
$25
Available until Jun 12

First time joining? We have a few questions for you.

Returning Attendee - Early-bird Rate
$25
Available until Jun 12

Use if you have already attended a prior meeting

First Time Attendee - Last Minute Registration
$30

First time joining? We have a few questions for you.

Table this Event
$300
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Table and chair provided, includes admission for 2

Refreshment Sponsor
$200

Logo Recognition on the lunch table includes admission for 1

Silver Supporter
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

includes admission for 2, logo recognition on registration page and email.

Gold Supporter
$700
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Includes admission for 2, logo recognition on registration page and email plus 3 minutes of time on the mic to introduce your organization.

Add a donation for The Foster City Chamber Foundation

$

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