Bio By The Lagoon June

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About this event
First time joining? We have a few questions for you.
Use if you have already attended a prior meeting
First time joining? We have a few questions for you.
Table and chair provided, includes admission for 2
Logo Recognition on the lunch table includes admission for 1
includes admission for 2, logo recognition on registration page and email.
Includes admission for 2, logo recognition on registration page and email plus 3 minutes of time on the mic to introduce your organization.
$
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