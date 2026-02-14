Bio By The Lagoon March Professional Networking Event

Hosted by
About this event
First time joining? We have a few questions for you.
Use if you have already attended a prior meeting.
Table and chair provided, includes admission for 2. Preference for hiring organizations.
Logo Recognition on the food table includes admission for 1 and space for flyers
includes admission for 2, logo recognition on registration page and email and space for flyers
Includes admission for 2, logo recognition on registration page and email plus 3 minutes of time on the mic to introduce your organization, and space for flyers
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!