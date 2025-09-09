BEAM Circular

Hosted by

BEAM Circular

About this event

BioCirCA Sponsorship

Bronze Tier
$1,000

This sponsorship tier includes exhibition space, logo placement, two complimentary registrations, and two tickets to the dinner reception. Additional details can be found in the sponsorship packet.

Silver Tier
$2,500

This sponsorship tier includes programming sponsorship, exhibition space, logo placement, three complimentary registrations, and four dinner reception tickets. Please refer to the sponsorship packet for full details.

Gold Tier
$5,000

This sponsorship tier includes programming sponsorship, exhibition space, logo placement, four complimentary registrations, and eight dinner reception tickets. Please refer to the sponsorship packet for full details.

Platinum Tier
$10,000

This sponsorship tier includes programming sponsorship, exhibition space, logo placement, informational materials at attendees’ seats, five complimentary registrations, eight dinner reception tickets, a plenary speaking role, and event title recognition as “Presented By.” Please refer to the sponsorship packet for full details.

Add a donation for BEAM Circular

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!