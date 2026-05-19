BiP / ViP : Annual Membership

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid until August 4, 2027
The Playmate tier is suggested for other artists, students, or seniors interested in becoming a BiP/ViP to support our collective.
$30 pays for one hour of creation for one artist, including the cost of rehearsal space.
Valid until August 4, 2027
The Play Anchor tier is our standard membership level, suggested for most people interested in becoming a BiP/ViP to support our collective.
$50 pays for one hour of creation for two artists, including the cost of rehearsal space.
Valid until August 4, 2027
The Play Champion tier is suggested for those with a little extra disposable income, interested in becoming a BiP/ViP to support our collective.
$100 pays for one hour of creation for four artists, including the cost of rehearsal space.
Valid until August 4, 2027
The Play What You Can tier is designed for anyone who doesn't see their preferred giving amount above.
Regardless of the amount, all annual givers will be welcomed into the BiP/ViP membership!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!