Life-Spire Community Services

Hosted by

Life-Spire Community Services

About this event

BIPOC Mental Health and Wellness Summit

740 W International Speedway Blvd

Daytona Beach, FL 32114

General Admission
Free
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Volunteer Registration
Free

Thank you for agreeing to help make this day a success. Please monitor your email for planning meeting invitations and coordination updates as the event approaches. Volunteers should arrive at 8:30 AM for a morning huddle, and setup will begin promptly at 9:00 AM.

Back-to-School Giveaway
Free

All students must be registered. Families must participate in the full event experience and be present for the 1 PM giveaway.

Exhibitor Registration
$20

Exhibitors are organizations, especially those in mental health, and service providers seeking to showcase their products, services, and resources to event attendees. Exhibitors should arrive at 9:00 AM for setup.

Exhibitor benefits include:
✔ A designated booth space for engagement and promotion
✔ Direct interaction with community members and potential clients
✔ Opportunities to distribute materials and provide demonstrations


Tables will be provided.

Vendor Registration
$20

Vendors are businesses that are not service providers. Vendors should arrive at 9:00 AM for setup.

Vendor benefits include:
✔ A designated booth space for sales and promotion
✔ Direct interaction with community members and potential clients

Tables will be provided.

Add a donation for Life-Spire Community Services

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!