BIPOC Mental Health and Wellness Summit

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About this event
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
Thank you for agreeing to help make this day a success. Please monitor your email for planning meeting invitations and coordination updates as the event approaches. Volunteers should arrive at 8:30 AM for a morning huddle, and setup will begin promptly at 9:00 AM.
All students must be registered. Families must participate in the full event experience and be present for the 1 PM giveaway.
Exhibitors are organizations, especially those in mental health, and service providers seeking to showcase their products, services, and resources to event attendees. Exhibitors should arrive at 9:00 AM for setup.
Exhibitor benefits include:
✔ A designated booth space for engagement and promotion
✔ Direct interaction with community members and potential clients
✔ Opportunities to distribute materials and provide demonstrations
Tables will be provided.
Vendors are businesses that are not service providers. Vendors should arrive at 9:00 AM for setup.
Vendor benefits include:
✔ A designated booth space for sales and promotion
✔ Direct interaction with community members and potential clients
Tables will be provided.
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