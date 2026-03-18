2026 Senior Salute Sponsorships

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About the memberships
No expiration
Show your Panther Pride by becoming the Birch Run Senior Salute Sponsor, recognizing and celebrating our 2026 seniors!
Your business will be recognized on Senior Salute yard signs throughout the Birch Run community via logo placement, in addition to recognition on our social media platforms.
No expiration
Build Bronco & Bearcat Pride by becoming the Bridgeport Senior Salute Sponsor, recognizing and celebrating our 2026 seniors!
Your business will be recognized on Senior Salute yard signs throughout the Bridgeport community via logo placement, in addition to recognition on our social media platforms.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!