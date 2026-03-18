Birch Run Bridgeport Chamber Of Commerce

Offered by

Birch Run Bridgeport Chamber Of Commerce

About the memberships

2026 Senior Salute Sponsorships

Birch Run Sponsorship
$1,500

No expiration

Show your Panther Pride by becoming the Birch Run Senior Salute Sponsor, recognizing and celebrating our 2026 seniors!


Your business will be recognized on Senior Salute yard signs throughout the Birch Run community via logo placement, in addition to recognition on our social media platforms.

Bridgeport Sponsorship
$1,500

No expiration

Build Bronco & Bearcat Pride by becoming the Bridgeport Senior Salute Sponsor, recognizing and celebrating our 2026 seniors!


Your business will be recognized on Senior Salute yard signs throughout the Bridgeport community via logo placement, in addition to recognition on our social media platforms.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!