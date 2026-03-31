Birch Run Food Truck and Vendor Market Sponsorships

Sponsor all three dates for the Coin Sponsorship!





This sponsorship puts your business front and center! Your logo will be printed on one side of 200 custom poker-style coins, distributed to guests at the event. Attendees can redeem these coins for discounts at any food truck, giving your brand direct engagement with event-goers. Additional perks include social media recognition before and during the event, plus on-site radio announcements highlighting your support.