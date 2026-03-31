Birch Run Food Truck and Vendor Market Sponsorships

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About this event
This sponsorship puts your business front and center! Your logo will be printed on one side of 200 custom poker-style coins, distributed to guests at the event. Attendees can redeem these coins for discounts at any food truck, giving your brand direct engagement with event-goers. Additional perks include social media recognition before and during the event, plus on-site radio announcements highlighting your support.
Sponsor all three dates for the Coin Sponsorship!
This sponsorship puts your business front and center! Your logo will be printed on one side of 200 custom poker-style coins, distributed to guests at the event. Attendees can redeem these coins for discounts at any food truck, giving your brand direct engagement with event-goers. Additional perks include social media recognition before and during the event, plus on-site radio announcements highlighting your support.
Showcase your business while supporting the fun! As the T-Shirt Sponsor your logo will be on the back of 100 shirts that will be handed out as giveaways, event staff and for purchase. You will receive on-site radio announcements highlighting your support and social media recognition.
Deadline June 10, 2026
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