Birch Run Bridgeport Chamber Of Commerce

Hosted by

Birch Run Bridgeport Chamber Of Commerce

About this event

Birch Run Food Truck - Vendor Market Registration

8960 Market Pl Dr

Birch Run, MI 48415, USA

Chamber Member One (1) Time Vendor Registration
Free

Free VENDOR registration for Chamber members to the Birch Run Food Truck & Vendor Market. Space is Limited!


Please bring a 10x10 tent along with your own tables and chairs.

Non-Member One (1) Time Vendor Registration
$125

Not a member of the Chamber? That's okay! We'd love for you to join us as a VENDOR at the Birch Run Food Truck & Vendor Market! Space is Limited!

Please bring a 10x10 tent along with your own tables and chairs.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!