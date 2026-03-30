Birch Run Food Truck - Vendor Market Registration

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About this event
Free VENDOR registration for Chamber members to the Birch Run Food Truck & Vendor Market. Space is Limited!
Please bring a 10x10 tent along with your own tables and chairs.
Not a member of the Chamber? That's okay! We'd love for you to join us as a VENDOR at the Birch Run Food Truck & Vendor Market! Space is Limited!
Please bring a 10x10 tent along with your own tables and chairs.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!