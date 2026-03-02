Birch Tree Communities Inc
Birch Tree Communities Inc has other campaigns you might love.

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.

Birch Tree Communities Inc

Hosted by

Birch Tree Communities Inc

About this event

Sales closed

20th Annual Expressions Art Show & Sale SILENT AUCTION

River Landscape item
River Landscape item
River Landscape
$50

Starting bid

This is a beautifully painted 18x24 canvas in a simple black frame. Pick-up would be ideal, but we will ship. Buyer pays the cost of shipping.

Blonde and Bows item
Blonde and Bows
$75

Starting bid

This is an amazing colored pencil on paper piece that is framed already. Pick-up is ideal, but we will ship. Buyer pays the additional shipping fees.

A Black Beauty item
A Black Beauty
$100

Starting bid

This is an AMAZING gallery style 15"x30" canvas. Pick-up is ideal, but we will ship. Buyer pays the additional shipping fees.

This piece is not framed.

In the Spirit item
In the Spirit
$75

Starting bid

This is a really interesting, really cool piece. This is ink on wood, unframed.

Pick-up is ideal, but we will ship. Buyer pays the additional shipping fees.

Lake and Sky item
Lake and Sky item
Lake and Sky
$75

Starting bid

We love this piece. It's so peaceful and calming. It's a 12"x16" framed canvas piece.

Pick-up is ideal, but we will ship. Buyer pays the additional shipping fees.

Ripples item
Ripples
$50

Starting bid

This is a really cool 8"x10" canvas in a beautiful gold frame.

Pick-up is ideal, but we will ship. Buyer pays the additional shipping fees.

Shadow Samauri item
Shadow Samauri
$100

Starting bid

Incredible detail on this piece! It's an 11"x14" canvas in a very clean, simple white frame.

Pick-up is ideal, but we will ship. Buyer pays the additional shipping fees.

Space Man item
Space Man
$150

Starting bid

This is a big one! It's a 30"x40" unframed gallery style canvas. Pick-up is ideal because of the size of this piece.

The Catch item
The Catch
$50

Starting bid

This one is for all your outdoorsmen & outdoorswomen! It's an awesome, very detailed gallery style 15"x30" unframed canvas.

Pick-up is ideal, but we will ship. Buyer pays the additional shipping fees.

The Tree item
The Tree item
The Tree
$150

Starting bid

WoW! This is colored pencil on paper in that is double matted and in a beautiful deep set 16"x20" frame. This one is bound to be a hot item!

Pick-up is ideal, but we will ship. Buyer pays the additional shipping fees.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!