20th Annual Expressions Art Show & Sale SILENT AUCTION

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Starting bid
This is a beautifully painted 18x24 canvas in a simple black frame. Pick-up would be ideal, but we will ship. Buyer pays the cost of shipping.
Starting bid
This is an amazing colored pencil on paper piece that is framed already. Pick-up is ideal, but we will ship. Buyer pays the additional shipping fees.
Starting bid
This is an AMAZING gallery style 15"x30" canvas. Pick-up is ideal, but we will ship. Buyer pays the additional shipping fees.
This piece is not framed.
Starting bid
This is a really interesting, really cool piece. This is ink on wood, unframed.
Pick-up is ideal, but we will ship. Buyer pays the additional shipping fees.
Starting bid
We love this piece. It's so peaceful and calming. It's a 12"x16" framed canvas piece.
Pick-up is ideal, but we will ship. Buyer pays the additional shipping fees.
Starting bid
This is a really cool 8"x10" canvas in a beautiful gold frame.
Pick-up is ideal, but we will ship. Buyer pays the additional shipping fees.
Starting bid
Incredible detail on this piece! It's an 11"x14" canvas in a very clean, simple white frame.
Pick-up is ideal, but we will ship. Buyer pays the additional shipping fees.
Starting bid
This is a big one! It's a 30"x40" unframed gallery style canvas. Pick-up is ideal because of the size of this piece.
Starting bid
This one is for all your outdoorsmen & outdoorswomen! It's an awesome, very detailed gallery style 15"x30" unframed canvas.
Pick-up is ideal, but we will ship. Buyer pays the additional shipping fees.
Starting bid
WoW! This is colored pencil on paper in that is double matted and in a beautiful deep set 16"x20" frame. This one is bound to be a hot item!
Pick-up is ideal, but we will ship. Buyer pays the additional shipping fees.
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