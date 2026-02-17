Birdathon 2026

Hosted by
You will receive an email with links to everything relating to your birdathon registration as soon as you register. If you don't receive an email, please contact us! Please contact us if you have allergy concerns.
Come to the Whitefish Township Community Center in Paradise on May 16 for our Birdathon celebration dinner, a bird presentation and a silent auction. The Birdathon dinner this year will be a taco bar provided by Ebby's Catering with both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options. Please contact us if you have allergy concerns. Doors open at 6pm, dinner and program starts at 6:30pm.
May 17:This trip will start early- between 7-8am. Details will be emailed one week before this event. This is a free trip, but we are including a suggested donation of $15 to help cover our costs for the weekend. Only 20 spots are available, but we will have a waitlist once the trip becomes full and if there is enough interest we may be able to have another group of 20.
May 17:This workshop will start at 9am. Details will be emailed one week before this event. This is a free event, but we are including a suggested donation of $5 to help cover our costs for the weekend.
Get a t-shirt with this year's logo winners design! All proceeds go towards covering the cost of this weekend. You can pick up your t-shirt at the dinner, or have it shipped after Birdathon weekend. Please select shipping ($8) below if you would like it shipped. Four colors available.
Get a long sleeve t-shirt with this year's logo winners design! All proceeds go towards covering the cost of this weekend. You can pick up your t-shirt at the dinner, or have it shipped after Birdathon weekend. Please select shipping ($8) below if you would like it shipped. Two colors available.
Get a light hoodie with this year's logo winners design! All proceeds go towards covering the cost of this weekend. You can pick up your t-shirt at the dinner, or have it shipped after Birdathon weekend. Please select shipping ($8) below if you would like it shipped. Only available in Gray.
Only choose this if you want to buy a shirt and have it shipped to you. Please ensure that the address you use on the next page is your shipping address. Shirts will ship after Birdathon weekend.
