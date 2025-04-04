Come to the Whitefish Township Community Center in Paradise on May 17 for a presentation on a brand new hawk research program on the Keweenaw's rugged, remote Manitou Island, then hear the day's highlights from our Birdathon teams. Dinner provided by Ebbys Catering; doors open at 6:30, dinner and program starts at 7.

Come to the Whitefish Township Community Center in Paradise on May 17 for a presentation on a brand new hawk research program on the Keweenaw's rugged, remote Manitou Island, then hear the day's highlights from our Birdathon teams. Dinner provided by Ebbys Catering; doors open at 6:30, dinner and program starts at 7.

seeMoreDetailsMobile