Birdies with Purpose

Hosted by

Birdies with Purpose

About this event

Birdie Day Camp Registration

5757 NE 96th St

Kansas City, MO 64156, USA

Day Camper - Full Day Pass
Free

Grants entry to Birdie Day. Special Accommodations need to be addressed during enrollment.

Special Needs - Half Day Pass
Free

Our Special Needs camp will start at 1pm and run through the end of camp at 4pm. Special accommodations need to be explained during enrollment.

Volunteer Pass
Free

The Volunteer Pass is your all-access badge to being part of something bigger. By registering as a volunteer, you’ll get exclusive access to behind-the-scenes opportunities, event perks, and the chance to make a meaningful impact. Whether you’re helping with setup, welcoming guests, assisting at activity stations, or supporting our team throughout the day, your role is vital to creating an unforgettable experience for every participant.

Add a donation for Birdies with Purpose

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!