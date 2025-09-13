Birdie Day Camp Registration

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About this event
Grants entry to Birdie Day. Special Accommodations need to be addressed during enrollment.
Our Special Needs camp will start at 1pm and run through the end of camp at 4pm. Special accommodations need to be explained during enrollment.
The Volunteer Pass is your all-access badge to being part of something bigger. By registering as a volunteer, you’ll get exclusive access to behind-the-scenes opportunities, event perks, and the chance to make a meaningful impact. Whether you’re helping with setup, welcoming guests, assisting at activity stations, or supporting our team throughout the day, your role is vital to creating an unforgettable experience for every participant.
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