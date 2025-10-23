Birdie Day MINI Camp

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Stilwell, KS 66085
Grants entry to Birdie Day. Special Accommodations need to be addressed during enrollment.
The Volunteer Pass is your all-access badge to being part of something bigger. By registering as a volunteer, you’ll get exclusive access to behind-the-scenes opportunities, event perks, and the chance to make a meaningful impact. Whether you’re helping with setup, welcoming guests, assisting at activity stations, or supporting our team throughout the day, your role is vital to creating an unforgettable experience for every participant.
If our Mini camp sells out, add this ticket to be included on our wait list. We will reach out to you once you get on this list! No kid left behind!
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