Birdies with Purpose

Hosted by

Birdies with Purpose

About this event

Birdie Day MINI Camp

GolfTRK Overland Park - 7325 W 161st St

Stilwell, KS 66085

Mini Camp Pass
Free

Grants entry to Birdie Day. Special Accommodations need to be addressed during enrollment.

Volunteer Pass
Free

The Volunteer Pass is your all-access badge to being part of something bigger. By registering as a volunteer, you’ll get exclusive access to behind-the-scenes opportunities, event perks, and the chance to make a meaningful impact. Whether you’re helping with setup, welcoming guests, assisting at activity stations, or supporting our team throughout the day, your role is vital to creating an unforgettable experience for every participant.

Wait List / Expansion Ticket
Free

If our Mini camp sells out, add this ticket to be included on our wait list. We will reach out to you once you get on this list! No kid left behind!

Add a donation for Birdies with Purpose

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!