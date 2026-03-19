Birdie Sponsorship - SMART Athlete Physiotherapy

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About the memberships
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IMPORTANT — please note: Zeffy, our credit card processing platform, generously provides its service to us at no cost as a nonprofit. During checkout, you will be prompted to optionally add a donation to Zeffy. This is completely up to you, and it is perfectly okay to select “Other” and enter $0. That is expected.
Please don’t forget to select your preference. Thank you!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!