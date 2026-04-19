Birdies & 21 Scholarship Fund Golf Tournament

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About this event
Single Player - Includes green fees, cart, buffet lunch and post tournament buffet dinner.
2 Players - Includes green fees, cart, buffet lunch and post tournament buffet dinner.
3 Players - Includes green fees, cart, buffet lunch and post tournament buffet dinner.
4 Players - Includes green fees, cart, buffet lunch and post tournament buffet dinner.
Show your support as a Tee Sponsor
Premier partnership with highest visibility. Maximum on-course and event recognition. Includes (1) Foursome registration and (4) Dinner Tickets.
(5) Chips to be played at Birdie Buster 21 and/or Red/Black Pin Drop add on game hole, (2) Bogey Bandit Spins, (2) Lucky Dice Rolls and (1) Fairway Flush Run Buy In Entry
(Poker Run)
(7) Chips to be played at Birdie Buster 21 and/or Red/Black Pin Drop Holes. Single chips available at registration for $20 donation/chip.
Volunteer 11:30 am - 3:30 pm (Lunch Included)
Volunteer 3:30 pm - 6:30 pm (Dinner Included)
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