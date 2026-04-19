Love Mom XOXO Foundation Inc

Hosted by

Love Mom XOXO Foundation Inc

About this event

Birdies & 21 Scholarship Fund Golf Tournament

441 Clark Ln

Orange, CT 06477, USA

Single
$180

Single Player - Includes green fees, cart, buffet lunch and post tournament buffet dinner.

Double
$360
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

2 Players - Includes green fees, cart, buffet lunch and post tournament buffet dinner.

Triple
$540
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

3 Players - Includes green fees, cart, buffet lunch and post tournament buffet dinner.

Foursome
$675
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

4 Players - Includes green fees, cart, buffet lunch and post tournament buffet dinner.

Tee Sponsor
$200

Show your support as a Tee Sponsor

Platinum Sponsor
$3,000

Premier partnership with highest visibility. Maximum on-course and event recognition. Includes (1) Foursome registration and (4) Dinner Tickets.

Gold Sponsor
$2,000
Silver Sponsor
$1,000
High Roller Add-On Pack
$130

(5) Chips to be played at Birdie Buster 21 and/or Red/Black Pin Drop add on game hole, (2) Bogey Bandit Spins, (2) Lucky Dice Rolls and (1) Fairway Flush Run Buy In Entry

Fairway Flush Run Buy-In Entry
$20

(Poker Run)

Add-On Game Chips
$100

(7) Chips to be played at Birdie Buster 21 and/or Red/Black Pin Drop Holes. Single chips available at registration for $20 donation/chip.

Volunteer 1st Shift
Free

Volunteer 11:30 am - 3:30 pm (Lunch Included)

Volunteer 2nd Shift
Free

Volunteer 3:30 pm - 6:30 pm (Dinner Included)

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