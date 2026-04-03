Heavens Helpers

Hosted by

Heavens Helpers

About this event

Birdies & Blessings Golf Tournament ~ Go! Disciple & CBMC

3400 Burnt Creek Loop

Bismarck, ND 58503, USA

Eagle Sponsor
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Includes...

Two - 4 person teams

Hole Sponsorship

Premium Signage

Social Media Mention

Regional TV recognition

Birdie Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes...

One - 4 person team

Hole Sponsor

Additional signage & Recognition

Social Media Mention

Regional TV Recognition

Hole Sponsor
$500

Includes...

Place your signage at tee box

Team registration
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

4 players

NO SHOW GOLFER
$175

Social Invitation: Please join us for the speaker session at 10:30am and for steaks and awards @ 5:00pm

Personal or Business Donation
Pay what you can

Thank you for your generous support of Heavens Helpers Go! Disciple Center

Meal Sponsor
$3,500

Includes a grab-n-go sack lunch and Steak dinner with all the trimmings after the tournament!

Golf Cart Sponsor
$500

Have your name on each golf cart! Great sponsorship and advertisement !

Registration Table Sponsor
$500

Advertise your company at the registration table!

Driving Range Sponsor
$500

Show your support on the driving range!

Speaker Sponsor
$2,000

Randy McPherson representing Mathews Bows and Abra Auto Body of America

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!