Birdies & Blessings Golf Tournament ~ Go! Disciple & CBMC

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About this event
Includes...
Two - 4 person teams
Hole Sponsorship
Premium Signage
Social Media Mention
Regional TV recognition
Includes...
One - 4 person team
Hole Sponsor
Additional signage & Recognition
Social Media Mention
Regional TV Recognition
Includes...
Place your signage at tee box
4 players
Social Invitation: Please join us for the speaker session at 10:30am and for steaks and awards @ 5:00pm
Thank you for your generous support of Heavens Helpers Go! Disciple Center
Includes a grab-n-go sack lunch and Steak dinner with all the trimmings after the tournament!
Have your name on each golf cart! Great sponsorship and advertisement !
Advertise your company at the registration table!
Show your support on the driving range!
Randy McPherson representing Mathews Bows and Abra Auto Body of America
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!