Cheer Nation Athletics Champions Club, LLC

Hosted by

Cheer Nation Athletics Champions Club, LLC

About this event

Birdies & Bows

3700 Golden Eagle Dr E

Tallahassee, FL 32312, USA

Title Sponsor
$3,000

Exclusive naming opportunity for the CNA Birdies & Bows Golf Tournament. Premium placement of logo during the event and includes golf for four players. Also allows for branded items to be placed in the gift bag.

Silver Sponsor
$1,750

Signage and logo displayed prominently during the awards Luncheon and on promotional materials. Includes golf for 4 players.

Bronze Sponsor
$1,000

Signage and logo displayed on promotional materials.

Team Registration
$450

18 holes, shotgun start, select a four-person team. Breakfast and awards luncheon included.

Individual Player Registration
$125

18 holes, shotgun start, you will be placed in a foursome. (We will pair you with friends if possible). Breakfast and awards luncheon included.

Long Drive Sponsor
$500

A fun contest hole with your company logo as the sponsor on a par 5.

Closet to the Pin Sponsor
$500

A fun contest hole with your company logo and special signage on a par 3. You can have an on-course display for the tournament hole.

Tee Box Sponsor
$200

Company logo on tee sign placed on a hole.

Lunch Sponsor
$1,000

Sign placed at buffet during Lunch/Awards.

Beverage Cart Sponsor
$1,000

Signage on Beverage Cart and one drink provided to each player.

Gift Bag Sponsor
$750

Company logo on reusable gift bag that hold tournament gifts.

Flag Sponsor
$750

Custom Flag on each green decorated with your logo.

Flag Sponsor
$750

Custom Flag on each green decorated with your logo.

Custom Golf Towel Sponsor
$1,750

Custom Tour Golf Towel with your company logo and Cheer Nation Athletics logo.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!