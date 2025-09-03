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About this event
Exclusive naming opportunity for the CNA Birdies & Bows Golf Tournament. Premium placement of logo during the event and includes golf for four players. Also allows for branded items to be placed in the gift bag.
Signage and logo displayed prominently during the awards Luncheon and on promotional materials. Includes golf for 4 players.
Signage and logo displayed on promotional materials.
18 holes, shotgun start, select a four-person team. Breakfast and awards luncheon included.
18 holes, shotgun start, you will be placed in a foursome. (We will pair you with friends if possible). Breakfast and awards luncheon included.
A fun contest hole with your company logo as the sponsor on a par 5.
A fun contest hole with your company logo and special signage on a par 3. You can have an on-course display for the tournament hole.
Company logo on tee sign placed on a hole.
Sign placed at buffet during Lunch/Awards.
Signage on Beverage Cart and one drink provided to each player.
Company logo on reusable gift bag that hold tournament gifts.
Custom Flag on each green decorated with your logo.
Custom Flag on each green decorated with your logo.
Custom Tour Golf Towel with your company logo and Cheer Nation Athletics logo.
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