Stone Creek Golf Club

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About this event
Sign up as an individual and we will pair you with a group for the tournament.
Whether you are coming solo or just do not have a full foursome, this is a great way to meet others, enjoy the day, and still be part of the full experience. All skill levels are welcome.
Register your foursome and enjoy the tournament together as a team.
Perfect for friends, coworkers, or clients, this option lets you lock in your group and take on the course together. Bring your crew, enjoy some friendly competition, and make a great day out of it while supporting the Mt. Hood Race Team Academy.
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