BIRDING AT BARNEGAT LIGHT, LONG BEACH ISLAND FIELD TRIP-Winter

The northern tip of Long Beach Island, Barnegat State Park, is a great location to view an assortment of winter birds along the Jersey shore. The trip also includes a stopover at other LBI locations. Possible sightings include Harlequins, seabirds, gulls, and winter migrants. Meet in the Barnegat Light State Park parking lot. The program is free; FRNC membership or a $10 donation is suggested.

The northern tip of Long Beach Island, Barnegat State Park, is a great location to view an assortment of winter birds along the Jersey shore. The trip also includes a stopover at other LBI locations. Possible sightings include Harlequins, seabirds, gulls, and winter migrants. Meet in the Barnegat Light State Park parking lot. The program is free; FRNC membership or a $10 donation is suggested.

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