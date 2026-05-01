Birdville High School Project Celebration's Silent Auction 2025-2026

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DiamondGlow Facial at Ever/Body in Colleyville ($575 value)
Uses a diamond-tipped handpiece to polish away dull surface buildup with gentle suction helps clear debris from pores. At the same time, serums are delivered into freshly exfoliated skin.
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Planning for next year now! 2026-2027 School Year
ONE BHS Senior 2026 Parking Spot! Pick your spot early and beat the rush!
Starting bid
Planning for next year now! 2026-2027 School Year!
ONE BHS non-Senior 2026 Parking Spot! Pick your spot early and beat the rush!
Starting bid
Support a 2026 BHS Senior by donating $26 for the class of 2026! Buy Now! Unlimited purchases direct through link:
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Colleyville Animal Clinic
Annual physical package includes:
a 12-system physical exam
all core vaccines
complete parasite screening
Value of $380
Starting bid
Head to Toe Spa Package from Corinthian Spa in Southlake
Includes:
50 minute organic facial
50 minute pedicure
50 minute Signature Massage w/scalp treatment (scalp treatment is performed during Signature massage)
$300 value
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!