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Birdville High School Project Celebration

About this event

Sales closed

Birdville High School Project Celebration's Silent Auction 2025-2026

Pick-up location

9100 Mid Cities Blvd, North Richland Hills, TX 76180, USA

DiamondGlow Facial item
DiamondGlow Facial
$30

Starting bid

DiamondGlow Facial at Ever/Body in Colleyville ($575 value)


Uses a diamond-tipped handpiece to polish away dull surface buildup with gentle suction helps clear debris from pores. At the same time, serums are delivered into freshly exfoliated skin.

2026-2027 SENIOR Parking Spot item
2026-2027 SENIOR Parking Spot
$20

Starting bid

Planning for next year now! 2026-2027 School Year


ONE BHS Senior 2026 Parking Spot! Pick your spot early and beat the rush!

2026-2027 Parking Spot (non-Senior) item
2026-2027 Parking Spot (non-Senior)
$20

Starting bid

Planning for next year now! 2026-2027 School Year!


ONE BHS non-Senior 2026 Parking Spot! Pick your spot early and beat the rush!

2026 BHS - SPONSOR a SENIOR item
2026 BHS - SPONSOR a SENIOR
$26

Starting bid

Support a 2026 BHS Senior by donating $26 for the class of 2026! Buy Now! Unlimited purchases direct through link:


https://donation-26-for-class-of-2026-58814.cheddarup.com

Annual Check-Up for your Dog or Cat item
Annual Check-Up for your Dog or Cat
$20

Starting bid

Colleyville Animal Clinic


Annual physical package includes:

a 12-system physical exam

all core vaccines

complete parasite screening


Value of $380

Head to Toe Spa Package item
Head to Toe Spa Package
$30

Starting bid

Head to Toe Spa Package from Corinthian Spa in Southlake


Includes:

50 minute organic facial

50 minute pedicure

50 minute Signature Massage w/scalp treatment (scalp treatment is performed during Signature massage)


$300 value

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