The Holidays Incorporated

Hosted by

The Holidays Incorporated

About this event

55th Annual Concourse of The Holidays, Inc.

Hyatt Regency Wynfrey Hotel Birmingham -1000 Riverchase Galleria

Hoover, AL 35244 Make reservations online: https: www.hyatt.com/events/en-US/group-booking/BHMHR/G-HNNC

Early Registration
$350
Available until Jul 15
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Late Registration
$400

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Winning Hands & Crowns of Legacy Luncheon
$75
Available until Aug 15

Winning Hands & Crowns of Legacy Luncheon Only.

Magic City After Dark Tour - Thurs, 9/2/2026 -6:30PM-10:30PM
$75
Available until Aug 1

Magic City After Dark Skyline Dinner & Heritage Tour

 

55th Annual Concourse

Signature Experience

 

DATE: Thursday, September 3, 2026 

TIME: 6:30 P.M. – 10:30 P.M.

 

An Optional Evening Experience for Early Arrivals

 

Guests will enjoy an unforgettable evening exploring the history and beauty of Birmingham and Bessemer, culminating with dinner overlooking the Birmingham skyline at Vulcan Park and Museum. Dinner will feature authentic Alabama barbecue catered by the legendary Dreamland Bar-B-Que, accompanied by live music while guests enjoy panoramic views from Red Mountain.

As the sun sets over the vibrant skyline of Birmingham, the city reveals a different kind of magic—one defined by glowing lights, rich culture, and the unmistakable rhythm of the South.

A Walk-Through History Tour -Fri.,9/4/2026 - 12:30PM-5:00PM
$75
Available until Aug 1

Birmingham's Civil Rights District is a cornerstone of American history. Here you'll find the iconic 16th Street Baptist Church, the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute, the historic 4th Avenue Business District, and the somber Sixteenth Street Baptist Church Memorial. Walk in the footsteps of history at Kelly Ingram Park, a powerful site of demonstrations that changed the course of the Civil Rights Movement.

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