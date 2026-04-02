55th Annual Concourse of The Holidays, Inc.

Magic City After Dark Skyline Dinner & Heritage Tour

55th Annual Concourse

Signature Experience

DATE: Thursday, September 3, 2026

TIME: 6:30 P.M. – 10:30 P.M.

An Optional Evening Experience for Early Arrivals

Guests will enjoy an unforgettable evening exploring the history and beauty of Birmingham and Bessemer, culminating with dinner overlooking the Birmingham skyline at Vulcan Park and Museum. Dinner will feature authentic Alabama barbecue catered by the legendary Dreamland Bar-B-Que, accompanied by live music while guests enjoy panoramic views from Red Mountain.

As the sun sets over the vibrant skyline of Birmingham, the city reveals a different kind of magic—one defined by glowing lights, rich culture, and the unmistakable rhythm of the South.