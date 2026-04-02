55th Annual Concourse of The Holidays, Inc.

Hosted by
About this event
Hoover, AL 35244 Make reservations online: https: www.hyatt.com/events/en-US/group-booking/BHMHR/G-HNNC
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Winning Hands & Crowns of Legacy Luncheon Only.
Magic City After Dark Skyline Dinner & Heritage Tour
55th Annual Concourse
Signature Experience
DATE: Thursday, September 3, 2026
TIME: 6:30 P.M. – 10:30 P.M.
An Optional Evening Experience for Early Arrivals
Guests will enjoy an unforgettable evening exploring the history and beauty of Birmingham and Bessemer, culminating with dinner overlooking the Birmingham skyline at Vulcan Park and Museum. Dinner will feature authentic Alabama barbecue catered by the legendary Dreamland Bar-B-Que, accompanied by live music while guests enjoy panoramic views from Red Mountain.
As the sun sets over the vibrant skyline of Birmingham, the city reveals a different kind of magic—one defined by glowing lights, rich culture, and the unmistakable rhythm of the South.
Birmingham's Civil Rights District is a cornerstone of American history. Here you'll find the iconic 16th Street Baptist Church, the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute, the historic 4th Avenue Business District, and the somber Sixteenth Street Baptist Church Memorial. Walk in the footsteps of history at Kelly Ingram Park, a powerful site of demonstrations that changed the course of the Civil Rights Movement.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!