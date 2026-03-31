Birmingham Dog Rescue Inc
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Birmingham Dog Rescue Inc

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Birmingham Dog Rescue's Silent Auction

Golf for 3 at Oakland Hills Country Club item
Golf for 3 at Oakland Hills Country Club
$500

Starting bid

Golf in a foursome as a guest of David Ruby's for three additional guests on the south course. Value: $1500

Diamond Earrings from Wachler Estate Collection & Diamonds item
Diamond Earrings from Wachler Estate Collection & Diamonds
$300

Starting bid

Lab grown diamond stud earrings 4 prong d e color vs1 + clarity 2 carat total weight 1 carat each value $1000

Night at the ThelRoomHotel in Corktown Detroit item
Night at the ThelRoomHotel in Corktown Detroit
$400

Starting bid

Built circa 1901 in the heart of Corktown, the oldest neighborhood in Detroit found in 1834 and last occupied in the 1950s - we've transformed the space into what we'd like to call "hybrid hospitality." Meet ThelRoomHotel, it's just like it sounds, there's only one vacancy.


You are invited to explore the solitude of being our only guest, inspired by a bespoke design experience curated with thoughtful amenities and objects detailed down to our internationally sourced treats. We are proud to stand on the shoulders of 100+ years of innovative Detroit history. Value: $1200. Expires April 2027.

Charm bracelet (dog) - Wachler Estate Collection & Diamonds item
Charm bracelet (dog) - Wachler Estate Collection & Diamonds
$50

Starting bid

sterling silver dog & charm bracelet from Wachler Estate Collection 162 north old Woodward Ave Birmingham ($350)

Birmingham Skin & Hair (Botox, BBL & Cool Peel) item
Birmingham Skin & Hair (Botox, BBL & Cool Peel)
$400

Starting bid

Birmingham Skin & Hair Aesthetics is offering an incredible package to BDR! Enjoy an incredible treatment including $600 in Botox, (1) BBL Laser, and (1) Cool Peel Treatment. Valued at $1600.

Red Wings Tickets (4) - Rehmann Club item
Red Wings Tickets (4) - Rehmann Club
$400

Starting bid

Enjoy a Red Wing Game at Little Caesars for a group of 4! Tickets include access to the Rehmann Club, which includes all you can eat/drink, cozy lounge space and private restroom.


Tickets are for the 26/27 season, Row 13, Section 109. Valued at over $1000.

Private Chef's Catered Dinner item
Private Chef's Catered Dinner
$150

Starting bid

Marci's Kitchen will prepare a gourmet four person dinner and deliver it to your house. In home entertainment at its finest!
Value: $400

Dog Training Course item
Dog Training Course
$200

Starting bid

Beginner Dog Training Program - $699.00 Value - At their

Birmingham Training Center.


https://www.greatdogs.org/


https://www.greatdogs.org/beginner-home-page


Note: This certificate is contingent upon a successful Meet and Greet.


Dogs must start with this appointment, scheduled prior to the first day of

their program.

2 Power Skating Sessions with Swinton Power LLC item
2 Power Skating Sessions with Swinton Power LLC
$75

Starting bid

Hey Hockey Parents! Get 2 Power Skating Sessions with Jessica Swinton. Any 2 sesions of your choice based on your schedule! Reserve on swinton.com.

$250 off $500 at Detroit Skin Club item
$250 off $500 at Detroit Skin Club
$75

Starting bid

Get $250 off when you spend $500 at Detroit Skin Club with injector extraordinaire Nurse Keek!

Custom Pet Portrait by Judy Wiita item
Custom Pet Portrait by Judy Wiita
$100

Starting bid

Get a custom portrait of your pet painted! The perfect addition to your home or incredible gift honoring your furry friend. Valued at $500.

Wolfganggang Original Art Piece item
Wolfganggang Original Art Piece
$100

Starting bid

Own an original painting from Detroit based artist, Wolfganggang. Valued at $750.

A. Poppy Photography Session item
A. Poppy Photography Session
$200

Starting bid

“Meet the Family Pup” Lifestyle Mini Session


Full gallery included.


Enjoy a 30-minute custom photo session highlighting the special bond between your family and your dog. This session focuses on natural, candid interactions—play, affection, and everyday moments that showcase your pup’s place in your family.


Location:

Session to take place at your home or an agreed-upon location.


Exclusions/Important info:

Expires May, 2027.

Blackout dates (August-October). Must book session before June 2026.


Valued at $475

Marla Must Photography Session item
Marla Must Photography Session
$100

Starting bid

The gift certificates cover the session fee for an environmental family portrait session including Marla’s time, talent, creativity, editing, retouching, an in-studio design consultation, and sneak peek images for social media. Prints/artwork are not included. Families with up to 10 people are permitted. 


Valued up to $275/session.

 

Golf for 4 at Westwynd in Oakland Township item
Golf for 4 at Westwynd in Oakland Township
$100

Starting bid

Golf foursome at Westwynd golf course in Oakland Township - includes carts and 2 Westwynd hats!

Motor City Hockey Camp at DSC item
Motor City Hockey Camp at DSC
$100

Starting bid

Two day camp with Motor City Hockey at the Detroit Skating Club

August 5

August 12

8:30 am - 2 pm (3 hours on ice)

$300 value

Golf Experience Gift Basket item
Golf Experience Gift Basket
$75

Starting bid

Pro V 1 golf balls, pxg golf hat, Fore Show magnetic golf towel, Vessel golf rain hood towel, UnderDog golf sunglasses (clip to underside of hat), Blue Tees digital speaker/range finder, Makers Mark Cigars $465 value

$200 Gift Card to Forest item
$200 Gift Card to Forest
$75

Starting bid

Dine at one of Birmingham's best restaurants, Forest Grill. Brand new menu and revamped space coming in May. Valued at $200.

Pickleball or Tennis Lesson for 4 with Casey Cullen item
Pickleball or Tennis Lesson for 4 with Casey Cullen
$75

Starting bid

Get into the game and learn new skills! Experience a private pickleball or tennis lesson with tennis pro Casey Cullen. Valued at $150.

$100 to Paddle & Par item
$100 to Paddle & Par
$25

Starting bid

$100 gift card to play pickleball and indoor golf in Beverly Hills!

Private Pilates Lesson (Duet) item
Private Pilates Lesson (Duet)
$50

Starting bid

One hour pilates duet or solo session in Birmingham with Sarah Wolf. Feel the burn! $160 value.

Barre 3 Ten Class Pack item
Barre 3 Ten Class Pack
$50

Starting bid

Barre3 classes are 45-60 minute, low impact, full body workout that blends strength, cardio and mindfulness. Designed for all fitness levels, they focus on functional movements—using a barre, props, and body weight—to foster balance, strength, and mobility, while promoting a supportive "stay-as-you-are" atmosphere. Valued at $260.

10 class pack to Community Yoga Studio item
10 class pack to Community Yoga Studio
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy ten classes of hot vinyasa in downtown Birmingham at Community Yoga Studio + a soy candle and CYS yoga towel. $300 value.

Lean Body Studio 10 classes and basket item
Lean Body Studio 10 classes and basket
$75

Starting bid

Gift basket and ten classes valued at over $250

ABC Vintage $200 item
ABC Vintage $200
$75

Starting bid

$200 Gift Card to ABC Vintage in downtown Birmingham!

$100 Streetside
$50

Starting bid

$100 to Streetside restaurant in Birmingham

4D Hockey item
4D Hockey
$50

Starting bid

4D Hockey Skatemill Training Session, t-shirt, and a Nike winter hat 

Value $150

$200 to Adachi in Birmingham item
$200 to Adachi in Birmingham
$100

Starting bid

$200 to Adachi in downtown Birmingham

Be Well Basket item
Be Well Basket
$50

Starting bid

Two half hour massages, café item, 2 consults, discounted IVs/injections and massages at Be Well in Birmingham

Mahjong Lesson for 4 item
Mahjong Lesson for 4
$75

Starting bid

Join in on the fun! A lesson for 4 at Modern Mahj. This certificate entitles you to a 90 minute lesson for up to 4 people. $200 value

Core LP Private Class item
Core LP Private Class
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy a private class for you and up to 7 friends at Core LP in Berkely and Rochester Hills. Core LP is a fitness studio offering group and individual Megaformer training sessions based on the Lagree Method. $250 Value.

444 Pilates 5 Class Pack item
444 Pilates 5 Class Pack
$50

Starting bid

444 Pilates in Beverly Hills, Michigan. Offering HOT pilates, reformer and sculpt classes. Feel the burn! Valued at $145.

$100 Gift Card for Heirloom Hospitality Restaurants item
$100 Gift Card for Heirloom Hospitality Restaurants
$50

Starting bid

Dine at Detroit's best Restaurant Group! Pick from one of Heirloom Hospitality's delicious restaurants for an unforgettable meal. Restaurants include Townhouse, Prime & Proper & Mad Nice. $100 Value.

$100 Gift Card for Heirloom Hospitality Restaurants item
$100 Gift Card for Heirloom Hospitality Restaurants
$50

Starting bid

Dine at Detroit's best Restaurant Group! Pick from one of Heirloom Hospitality's delicious restaurants for an unforgettable meal. Restaurants include Townhouse, Prime & Proper & Mad Nice. $100 Value.

Three Dry Bar Blowouts & Manicure item
Three Dry Bar Blowouts & Manicure
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy a blowout, or in this case, 3! For use at drybar in downtown, Birmingham. Valued at $180 plus get your nails done at Birmingham Nails ($25). Hair done, nail done!

Michael Aram Throw Blanket item
Michael Aram Throw Blanket
$25

Starting bid

Beautiful Michael Aram Throw Blanket donated by Found Objects in Birmingham, Michigan. Valued at $175.

Month of Class at The Robot Garage item
Month of Class at The Robot Garage
$30

Starting bid

Certificate entitles one child to attend a one-month session of class at The Robot Garage in Birmingham. Valued at $99.

$100 Gift Card to Banya Wellness #1 item
$100 Gift Card to Banya Wellness #1
$50

Starting bid

Banya is a sanctuary where tradition meets modern wellness. Rooted in the time-honored practice of contrast therapy, Banya is dedicated to holistic wellness through the transformative powers of infrared heat, cold water, and lymphatic drainage detoxification.


Offering infrared saunas, red light therapy, cold plunges, and lymphatic body rollers. Soak in all the luxury and wellness. $100 Value.


$100 Gift Card to Banya Wellness #2 item
$100 Gift Card to Banya Wellness #2
$50

Starting bid

Banya is a sanctuary where tradition meets modern wellness. Rooted in the time-honored practice of contrast therapy, Banya is dedicated to holistic wellness through the transformative powers of infrared heat, cold water, and lymphatic drainage detoxification.


Offering infrared saunas, red light therapy, cold plunges, and lymphatic body rollers. Soak in all the luxury and wellness. $100 Value.


Whiskey Basket item
Whiskey Basket
$75

Starting bid

Three bottles of whiskey valued at $162

Be Scene Boutique Brunch & Shop item
Be Scene Boutique Brunch & Shop
$75

Starting bid

Be Scene Boutique in downtown Rochester - "petite brunch and shop"

$50 gift card, brunch for 4, pair of sunglasses, stud pearl earrings, a face and eye mask. Valued at $175

Rochester Mills Brewery Gift Basket item
Rochester Mills Brewery Gift Basket
$50

Starting bid

$50 Gift Card, Growler with beer fill of your choosing, a pint glass and a milkshake stout dog toy

$50 Sundance Shoes and $25 to Twinkle Toes Gift Cards item
$50 Sundance Shoes and $25 to Twinkle Toes Gift Cards item
$50 Sundance Shoes and $25 to Twinkle Toes Gift Cards
$25

Starting bid

$50 Gift Card to Sundance Shoes in Birmingham!

$25 to Twinkle Toes and Clothes kids clothing boutique in Oxford

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!