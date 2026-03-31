Birmingham Dog Rescue's Silent Auction

Built circa 1901 in the heart of Corktown, the oldest neighborhood in Detroit found in 1834 and last occupied in the 1950s - we've transformed the space into what we'd like to call "hybrid hospitality." Meet ThelRoomHotel, it's just like it sounds, there's only one vacancy.





You are invited to explore the solitude of being our only guest, inspired by a bespoke design experience curated with thoughtful amenities and objects detailed down to our internationally sourced treats. We are proud to stand on the shoulders of 100+ years of innovative Detroit history. Value: $1200. Expires April 2027.