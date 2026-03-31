Birmingham Dog Rescue's Silent Auction

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Golf in a foursome as a guest of David Ruby's for three additional guests on the south course. Value: $1500
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Lab grown diamond stud earrings 4 prong d e color vs1 + clarity 2 carat total weight 1 carat each value $1000
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Built circa 1901 in the heart of Corktown, the oldest neighborhood in Detroit found in 1834 and last occupied in the 1950s - we've transformed the space into what we'd like to call "hybrid hospitality." Meet ThelRoomHotel, it's just like it sounds, there's only one vacancy.
You are invited to explore the solitude of being our only guest, inspired by a bespoke design experience curated with thoughtful amenities and objects detailed down to our internationally sourced treats. We are proud to stand on the shoulders of 100+ years of innovative Detroit history. Value: $1200. Expires April 2027.
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sterling silver dog & charm bracelet from Wachler Estate Collection 162 north old Woodward Ave Birmingham ($350)
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Birmingham Skin & Hair Aesthetics is offering an incredible package to BDR! Enjoy an incredible treatment including $600 in Botox, (1) BBL Laser, and (1) Cool Peel Treatment. Valued at $1600.
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Enjoy a Red Wing Game at Little Caesars for a group of 4! Tickets include access to the Rehmann Club, which includes all you can eat/drink, cozy lounge space and private restroom.
Tickets are for the 26/27 season, Row 13, Section 109. Valued at over $1000.
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Marci's Kitchen will prepare a gourmet four person dinner and deliver it to your house. In home entertainment at its finest!
Value: $400
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Beginner Dog Training Program - $699.00 Value - At their
Birmingham Training Center.
https://www.greatdogs.org/beginner-home-page
Note: This certificate is contingent upon a successful Meet and Greet.
Dogs must start with this appointment, scheduled prior to the first day of
their program.
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Hey Hockey Parents! Get 2 Power Skating Sessions with Jessica Swinton. Any 2 sesions of your choice based on your schedule! Reserve on swinton.com.
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Get $250 off when you spend $500 at Detroit Skin Club with injector extraordinaire Nurse Keek!
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Get a custom portrait of your pet painted! The perfect addition to your home or incredible gift honoring your furry friend. Valued at $500.
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Own an original painting from Detroit based artist, Wolfganggang. Valued at $750.
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“Meet the Family Pup” Lifestyle Mini Session
Full gallery included.
Enjoy a 30-minute custom photo session highlighting the special bond between your family and your dog. This session focuses on natural, candid interactions—play, affection, and everyday moments that showcase your pup’s place in your family.
Location:
Session to take place at your home or an agreed-upon location.
Exclusions/Important info:
Expires May, 2027.
Blackout dates (August-October). Must book session before June 2026.
Valued at $475
Starting bid
The gift certificates cover the session fee for an environmental family portrait session including Marla’s time, talent, creativity, editing, retouching, an in-studio design consultation, and sneak peek images for social media. Prints/artwork are not included. Families with up to 10 people are permitted.
Valued up to $275/session.
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Golf foursome at Westwynd golf course in Oakland Township - includes carts and 2 Westwynd hats!
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Two day camp with Motor City Hockey at the Detroit Skating Club
August 5
August 12
8:30 am - 2 pm (3 hours on ice)
$300 value
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Pro V 1 golf balls, pxg golf hat, Fore Show magnetic golf towel, Vessel golf rain hood towel, UnderDog golf sunglasses (clip to underside of hat), Blue Tees digital speaker/range finder, Makers Mark Cigars $465 value
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Dine at one of Birmingham's best restaurants, Forest Grill. Brand new menu and revamped space coming in May. Valued at $200.
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Get into the game and learn new skills! Experience a private pickleball or tennis lesson with tennis pro Casey Cullen. Valued at $150.
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$100 gift card to play pickleball and indoor golf in Beverly Hills!
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One hour pilates duet or solo session in Birmingham with Sarah Wolf. Feel the burn! $160 value.
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Barre3 classes are 45-60 minute, low impact, full body workout that blends strength, cardio and mindfulness. Designed for all fitness levels, they focus on functional movements—using a barre, props, and body weight—to foster balance, strength, and mobility, while promoting a supportive "stay-as-you-are" atmosphere. Valued at $260.
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Enjoy ten classes of hot vinyasa in downtown Birmingham at Community Yoga Studio + a soy candle and CYS yoga towel. $300 value.
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Gift basket and ten classes valued at over $250
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$200 Gift Card to ABC Vintage in downtown Birmingham!
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$100 to Streetside restaurant in Birmingham
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4D Hockey Skatemill Training Session, t-shirt, and a Nike winter hat
Value $150
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$200 to Adachi in downtown Birmingham
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Two half hour massages, café item, 2 consults, discounted IVs/injections and massages at Be Well in Birmingham
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Join in on the fun! A lesson for 4 at Modern Mahj. This certificate entitles you to a 90 minute lesson for up to 4 people. $200 value
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Enjoy a private class for you and up to 7 friends at Core LP in Berkely and Rochester Hills. Core LP is a fitness studio offering group and individual Megaformer training sessions based on the Lagree Method. $250 Value.
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444 Pilates in Beverly Hills, Michigan. Offering HOT pilates, reformer and sculpt classes. Feel the burn! Valued at $145.
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Dine at Detroit's best Restaurant Group! Pick from one of Heirloom Hospitality's delicious restaurants for an unforgettable meal. Restaurants include Townhouse, Prime & Proper & Mad Nice. $100 Value.
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Dine at Detroit's best Restaurant Group! Pick from one of Heirloom Hospitality's delicious restaurants for an unforgettable meal. Restaurants include Townhouse, Prime & Proper & Mad Nice. $100 Value.
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Enjoy a blowout, or in this case, 3! For use at drybar in downtown, Birmingham. Valued at $180 plus get your nails done at Birmingham Nails ($25). Hair done, nail done!
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Beautiful Michael Aram Throw Blanket donated by Found Objects in Birmingham, Michigan. Valued at $175.
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Certificate entitles one child to attend a one-month session of class at The Robot Garage in Birmingham. Valued at $99.
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Banya is a sanctuary where tradition meets modern wellness. Rooted in the time-honored practice of contrast therapy, Banya is dedicated to holistic wellness through the transformative powers of infrared heat, cold water, and lymphatic drainage detoxification.
Offering infrared saunas, red light therapy, cold plunges, and lymphatic body rollers. Soak in all the luxury and wellness. $100 Value.
Starting bid
Banya is a sanctuary where tradition meets modern wellness. Rooted in the time-honored practice of contrast therapy, Banya is dedicated to holistic wellness through the transformative powers of infrared heat, cold water, and lymphatic drainage detoxification.
Offering infrared saunas, red light therapy, cold plunges, and lymphatic body rollers. Soak in all the luxury and wellness. $100 Value.
Starting bid
Three bottles of whiskey valued at $162
Starting bid
Be Scene Boutique in downtown Rochester - "petite brunch and shop"
$50 gift card, brunch for 4, pair of sunglasses, stud pearl earrings, a face and eye mask. Valued at $175
Starting bid
$50 Gift Card, Growler with beer fill of your choosing, a pint glass and a milkshake stout dog toy
Starting bid
$50 Gift Card to Sundance Shoes in Birmingham!
$25 to Twinkle Toes and Clothes kids clothing boutique in Oxford
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!