Birth and Beyond's Donation!

Enter to win a 2-night weekend stay at Longhaven Retreat, a private 32-acre getaway designed for rest, connection, and restoration.

This exclusive experience accommodates up to 10 guests and includes full access to the property’s amenities: pond, kayaks, paddle boats, canoe, fishing, hiking trails, grills, bonfire area (weather permitting), and seasonal pool access (end of May through September). Reservation is required and dates are subject to availability. Stay must be redeemed by October 31, 2026. Approximate value: $1,500.

Every ticket purchased directly supports Birth and Beyond and our mission to provide doula care, childbirth education, lactation support, and postpartum services to families who might otherwise go without. Your participation helps us serve young mothers, Medicaid families, and communities experiencing high maternal and infant health disparities.

This is more than a chance to win a beautiful retreat. It is an opportunity to invest in safer births, supported families, and stronger communities.

Tickets are limited. The winner will be selected at random and announced live.

Thank you for supporting Birth and Beyond and the families we serve.