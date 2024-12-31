Birth Network Monterey County - Professional Membership

This membership is for an individual or a business that wishes to support the Birth Network of Monterey County’s mission and vision, and would like to have their business information listed on our website in up to 5 categories. Professional members will also have the ability to vote in BNoMC elections.

This membership is for an individual or a business that wishes to support the Birth Network of Monterey County’s mission and vision, and would like to have their business information listed on our website in up to 5 categories. Professional members will also have the ability to vote in BNoMC elections.

More details...