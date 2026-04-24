Birthday for the Culture: Launching Ananse Cultural Alliance

About this event
2026 06:30 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada) Join Zoom Meeting https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84430280250?pwd=xRknSNkpbaMJWbhwixZ0gcrO1Vl5pK.1 Meeting ID: 844 3028 0250 Passcode: 694259 --- One tap mobile +13017158592,,84430280250#,,,,*694259# US (Washington DC) +13052241968,,84430280250#,,,,*694259# US --- Join by SIP • [email protected] Join instructions https://us06web.zoom.us/meetings/84430280250/invitations?signature=ZUjlF-ONdNmmxU9Z5imVBW3Tl_FBwfmrUxCXg6-lSoc
You belong here.
This option is here to ensure that everyone has access to the circle, regardless of financial capacity. Come as you are and take what you need.
Supports a participant’s experience
Helps sustain future gatherings
Helps launch and grow the first cohort
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