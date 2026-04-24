Hosted by

Ananse Cultural Alliance Inc

About this event

Birthday for the Culture: Launching Ananse Cultural Alliance

Ananse Cultural Alliance is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting. Topic: Sankofa Learning Circle Time: May 3

2026 06:30 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada) Join Zoom Meeting https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84430280250?pwd=xRknSNkpbaMJWbhwixZ0gcrO1Vl5pK.1 Meeting ID: 844 3028 0250 Passcode: 694259 --- One tap mobile +13017158592,,84430280250#,,,,*694259# US (Washington DC) +13052241968,,84430280250#,,,,*694259# US --- Join by SIP • [email protected] Join instructions https://us06web.zoom.us/meetings/84430280250/invitations?signature=ZUjlF-ONdNmmxU9Z5imVBW3Tl_FBwfmrUxCXg6-lSoc

Community Access
Free

You belong here.
This option is here to ensure that everyone has access to the circle, regardless of financial capacity. Come as you are and take what you need.

Supporter Access
$10

Supports a participant’s experience

Community Builder
$50

Helps sustain future gatherings

Founding Supporter
$100

Helps launch and grow the first cohort

Add a donation for Ananse Cultural Alliance Inc

$

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