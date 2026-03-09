Pikes Peak Childrens Museum

Hosted by

Pikes Peak Childrens Museum

About this event

Birthday Parties

Birthday Party Booking-Package 1
$200

Package One:

- Party activity for up to 10 children

-PPCM / Mobile Arts  staff led activity (choose from one option below)

- Downloadable customized invitations

Cost: $200


Birthday Party Booking-Package 2
$300

Package Two

Party activity for up to 10 children

PPCM / Mobile Arts staff led activities ( all activities listed below)

-Downloadable customized invitations

Custom Party Favors 



Birthday Party Booking-Adult Package
$300

Party for up to 8 adults

PPCM/ Mobile Arts staff led activity

Custom Party Favors

Custom mixing station (alcohol not provided)


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