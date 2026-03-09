Birthday Parties

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About this event
Package One:
- Party activity for up to 10 children
-PPCM / Mobile Arts staff led activity (choose from one option below)
- Downloadable customized invitations
Cost: $200
Package Two
Party activity for up to 10 children
PPCM / Mobile Arts staff led activities ( all activities listed below)
-Downloadable customized invitations
Custom Party Favors
Party for up to 8 adults
PPCM/ Mobile Arts staff led activity
Custom Party Favors
Custom mixing station (alcohol not provided)
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