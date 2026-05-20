Unchained Melodies Dog Rescue

Hosted by

Unchained Melodies Dog Rescue

About this event

Birthday Parties

4107 White Tiger Ln

Columbia, MO 65202, USA

Playtime Party item
Playtime Party
$100

1 left!

Our inside or outside play area, perfect for pups who love to run, jump, and explore!

Cake & Play item
Cake & Play
$150

1 left!

"Playtime Party" plus a 9” bone-shaped cake with a personalized birthday message.

Paw-ty Pack item
Paw-ty Pack
$175

1 left!

Everything in the "Cake & Play" package, plus treat bags for four-legged guests.

VIP Pup Party item
VIP Pup Party
$200

1 left!

The ultimate celebration with playtime, cake, treat bags, and a special birthday bandana for the guest of honor!

Add a donation for Unchained Melodies Dog Rescue

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