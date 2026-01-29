Challenger Learning Center of the Twin Tier Region

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Challenger Learning Center of the Twin Tier Region

About this event

Birthday Party

182 E Union St

Allegany, NY 14706, USA

SPACE Birthday Party item
SPACE Birthday Party
$300

SPACE birthday party is geared towards K-4th graders.  Guests will participate in a space themed activity based on grade level of student & discussion with parent/guardian. Activity will be approximately 1 hour long.

COSMIC Birthday item
COSMIC Birthday
$400

COSMIC birthday party is geared towards 5th-8th graders.  Guests will participate in a mini mission. A minimum of 7 guests are required to run a mission. Activity will be approximately 1 hour long. Max of 15 in mission.

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