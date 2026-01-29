About this event
SPACE birthday party is geared towards K-4th graders. Guests will participate in a space themed activity based on grade level of student & discussion with parent/guardian. Activity will be approximately 1 hour long.
COSMIC birthday party is geared towards 5th-8th graders. Guests will participate in a mini mission. A minimum of 7 guests are required to run a mission. Activity will be approximately 1 hour long. Max of 15 in mission.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!