Unchained Melodies Dog Rescue
Celebrate Your Pup’s Special Day with a Tail-Wagging Birthday Party! 🎉🐶
4107 White Tiger Ln
Columbia, MO 65202, USA
Playtime Party
$100
Our inside or outside play area, perfect for pups who love to run, jump, and explore!
Cake & Play
$150
"Playtime Party" plus a 9” bone-shaped cake with a personalized birthday message.
Paw-ty Pack
$175
Everything in the "Cake & Play" package, plus treat bags for four-legged guests.
VIP Pup Party
$200
The ultimate celebration with playtime, cake, treat bags, and a special birthday bandana for the guest of honor!
