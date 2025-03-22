Celebrate Your Pup’s Special Day with a Tail-Wagging Birthday Party! 🎉🐶

4107 White Tiger Ln

Columbia, MO 65202, USA

Playtime Party
$100

Our inside or outside play area, perfect for pups who love to run, jump, and explore!
Cake & Play
$150

"Playtime Party" plus a 9” bone-shaped cake with a personalized birthday message.
Paw-ty Pack
$175

Everything in the "Cake & Play" package, plus treat bags for four-legged guests.
VIP Pup Party
$200

The ultimate celebration with playtime, cake, treat bags, and a special birthday bandana for the guest of honor!
