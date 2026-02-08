Birthright Lights up the Night High End Raffle

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$498 Value
Donated by Enpress LLC
The FOUNT Korie Tote is the perfect, handcrafted, go-to bag for all your carrying needs! Featuring full-grain leather, Swiss-made zippers, and solid brass hardware, this bag is built to last. Includes one exterior pocket, two interior pockets, and a suede interior. Designed in Cleveland, Ohio and made by artisans in the Dominican Republic.
Dimensions:
13.5” Height
12.5” Base width
17" Opening
5” Depth
$450 Value
Donated by Friends of Birthright
The perfect prize for shoppers and food lovers! Handcrafted arrangement containing the following gift cards:
$50 TJMaxx/ Marshalls/ Homegoods
$50 Amazon
$50 Shell Gas
$50 Barnes & Noble
$25 Bath & Body Works
$25 Fandago
$25 Target
$25 Chipotle
$25 Food & Laughs
$25 Panera
$25 Aladdin's
$25 Burger King
$1,000 Value
Donated by Sheraton Furniture
Dreaming of refreshing a room or finding that perfect statement piece? This $1,000 gift certificate to Sheraton Furniture gives you the freedom to choose quality, timeless furnishings to make your space truly feel like home. A chance to elevate your home and support a great cause — don’t miss out!
$800 Value!
Donated by Meg's Med Spa
Who’s ready for a little pampering?
Package includes the following:
Zo Skin Health Products:
Intense Eye Cream
Cooling Eye Mask
Hydrating Creme
Exfoliation Accelerator
Gentle Cleanser
Exfoliating Polish
Complexion Pads
xtreese Hair Gummies
5 day passes to Mood by Meg
2 T-Shirts
$460 Value
Donated by the Birthright Board of Directors
Scratch your way to something big!
Decorative tree containing the following instant scratch of tickets:
$50 x 1
$30 x 2
$20 x 4
$10 x 14
$5 x 8
$2 x 13
$1 x 4
$460 Value
Donated by Enpress LLC
Your next adventure starts in style!
Verdi 2 piece hard side luggage set in light blue
3 pack of packing cubes
Travel bottles
$50 Mastercard gift card
$588 Value
Donated by Enpress LLC
Timeless style with a designer touch! Kate Spade Tote and wallet color powdered sugar
Tote features:
Made of Saffiano PVC
Interior zip pocket, zip closure
Dimensions: 16.4" x 11.6" x 5.6"
Wallet features:
Pebbled leather
Interior ID window, 2 slip pockets, zip pocket, bill slot
Dimensions: 5.6" x 3.7" x 1.0"
$50 Nordstrom Gift Card
$1,360 Value
Donated by Greer Plastic Surgery & Med Spa
Refresh, renew, and feel your best!
Package includes:
Free Surgery Consultation
Up to 50 Botox Units or 150 Dysport Units
Express Glo2Facial
SkinBetter Cleanser
SkinBetter Instant Eye Cream
Alastin Moisturizer
SkinBetter SPF
Anfisa Lip Gloss
$625 Value
Donated by Barb Schoen
Calling all Cavs fans!
Package includes:
2 lower level seats to
The Cleveland Cavaliers vs.
The Philadelphia 76's
on Monday, March 9th @ 7:00PM
Cavs T-Shirt (XL), hat & goodies
$450 Value
Donated by Lindsay London
You could walk away glowing!
Basket includes:
Cozy blanket
water bottle
Glo2 Facial treatment
Eminence cleanser and exfoliant plus a skincare gift set
$400 Value
Donated by Jeannie Jeckering of Cornaceae Designs LLC
Stack your style with this stunning bracelet set!
Bracelet stack of 8 including:
4 Gold-filled bracelets (will not tarnish)
2 Olivewood bracelets (beads from Jerusalem)
2 Amazonite gem bracelets
$450 Value
Donated by Willo Wash
Keep your car looking its best all year long!
Package includes:
Gift Card for 20 Blue Car Washes
$50 Gift Card for Speedway Gas
Bucket of ArmorAll cleaning supplies
$450 Value
Donated by Friends of Birthright:
Joanna, Lisa, Katie, Marney, Janine, Melissa, Nicci, Jill, Kelly, Suzie, Dee Dee & Barb
A perfect mix of bold and classic!
Package includes:
Dolce Vita suede leopard print shoulder bag
Tory Burch card wallet
$75 Nordstrom gift card
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!