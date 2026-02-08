Birthright Lake Inc

Hosted by

Birthright Lake Inc

About this event

Birthright Lights up the Night High End Raffle

Sleek & Sophisticated item
Sleek & Sophisticated
$10

$498 Value

Donated by Enpress LLC


The FOUNT Korie Tote is the perfect, handcrafted, go-to bag for all your carrying needs! Featuring full-grain leather, Swiss-made zippers, and solid brass hardware, this bag is built to last. Includes one exterior pocket, two interior pockets, and a suede interior. Designed in Cleveland, Ohio and made by artisans in the Dominican Republic.


Dimensions:

13.5” Height

12.5” Base width 

17" Opening

5” Depth

Spending Frenzy item
Spending Frenzy
$10

$450 Value

Donated by Friends of Birthright


The perfect prize for shoppers and food lovers! Handcrafted arrangement containing the following gift cards:

$50 TJMaxx/ Marshalls/ Homegoods

$50 Amazon

$50 Shell Gas

$50 Barnes & Noble

$25 Bath & Body Works

$25 Fandago

$25 Target

$25 Chipotle

$25 Food & Laughs

$25 Panera

$25 Aladdin's

$25 Burger King

Transform Your Home item
Transform Your Home
$10

$1,000 Value

Donated by Sheraton Furniture


Dreaming of refreshing a room or finding that perfect statement piece? This $1,000 gift certificate to Sheraton Furniture gives you the freedom to choose quality, timeless furnishings to make your space truly feel like home. A chance to elevate your home and support a great cause — don’t miss out!

The Pampered Life item
The Pampered Life
$10

$800 Value!

Donated by Meg's Med Spa


Who’s ready for a little pampering?

Package includes the following:

Zo Skin Health Products:

Intense Eye Cream

Cooling Eye Mask

Hydrating Creme

Exfoliation Accelerator

Gentle Cleanser

Exfoliating Polish

Complexion Pads


xtreese Hair Gummies


5 day passes to Mood by Meg


2 T-Shirts

Scratch Your Way to Winnings item
Scratch Your Way to Winnings
$10

$460 Value

Donated by the Birthright Board of Directors


Scratch your way to something big!

Decorative tree containing the following instant scratch of tickets:

$50 x 1

$30 x 2

$20 x 4

$10 x 14

$5 x 8

$2 x 13

$1 x 4

Travel in Style item
Travel in Style
$10

$460 Value

Donated by Enpress LLC


Your next adventure starts in style!

Verdi 2 piece hard side luggage set in light blue

3 pack of packing cubes

Travel bottles

$50 Mastercard gift card

Blush & Beautiful item
Blush & Beautiful
$10

$588 Value

Donated by Enpress LLC


Timeless style with a designer touch! Kate Spade Tote and wallet color powdered sugar


Tote features:

Made of Saffiano PVC

Interior zip pocket, zip closure

Dimensions: 16.4" x 11.6" x 5.6"


Wallet features:

Pebbled leather

Interior ID window, 2 slip pockets, zip pocket, bill slot

Dimensions: 5.6" x 3.7" x 1.0"


$50 Nordstrom Gift Card


Ultimate Beauty item
Ultimate Beauty
$10

$1,360 Value

Donated by Greer Plastic Surgery & Med Spa


Refresh, renew, and feel your best!

Package includes:

Free Surgery Consultation

Up to 50 Botox Units or 150 Dysport Units

Express Glo2Facial

SkinBetter Cleanser

SkinBetter Instant Eye Cream

Alastin Moisturizer

SkinBetter SPF

Anfisa Lip Gloss

Cheer on the Cavs item
Cheer on the Cavs
$10

$625 Value

Donated by Barb Schoen


Calling all Cavs fans!

Package includes:

2 lower level seats to

The Cleveland Cavaliers vs.

The Philadelphia 76's

on Monday, March 9th @ 7:00PM


Cavs T-Shirt (XL), hat & goodies

You Look Fabulous item
You Look Fabulous
$10

$450 Value

Donated by Lindsay London


You could walk away glowing!

Basket includes:

Cozy blanket

water bottle

Glo2 Facial treatment

Eminence cleanser and exfoliant plus a skincare gift set


Stacked in Style item
Stacked in Style
$10

$400 Value

Donated by Jeannie Jeckering of Cornaceae Designs LLC


Stack your style with this stunning bracelet set!

Bracelet stack of 8 including:

4 Gold-filled bracelets (will not tarnish)

2 Olivewood bracelets (beads from Jerusalem)

2 Amazonite gem bracelets

Suds & Shine item
Suds & Shine
$10

$450 Value

Donated by Willo Wash


Keep your car looking its best all year long!

Package includes:

Gift Card for 20 Blue Car Washes

$50 Gift Card for Speedway Gas

Bucket of ArmorAll cleaning supplies

Fashion Forward item
Fashion Forward
$10

$450 Value

Donated by Friends of Birthright:

Joanna, Lisa, Katie, Marney, Janine, Melissa, Nicci, Jill, Kelly, Suzie, Dee Dee & Barb


A perfect mix of bold and classic!

Package includes:

Dolce Vita suede leopard print shoulder bag

Tory Burch card wallet

$75 Nordstrom gift card

Add a donation for Birthright Lake Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!