Birthright Lights up the Night High End Raffle

$498 Value

Donated by Enpress LLC





The FOUNT Korie Tote is the perfect, handcrafted, go-to bag for all your carrying needs! Featuring full-grain leather, Swiss-made zippers, and solid brass hardware, this bag is built to last. Includes one exterior pocket, two interior pockets, and a suede interior. Designed in Cleveland, Ohio and made by artisans in the Dominican Republic.





Dimensions:

13.5” Height

12.5” Base width

17" Opening

5” Depth