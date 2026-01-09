BISB Parent Association's Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
England vs Ghana | Tuesday June 23rd - 4pm | Gillette Stadium, MA
Valued at: $5,400
This is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to feel the electrifying atmosphere of the world’s biggest sporting event live, right here in New England.
VIP Hospitality
Step into a realm where luxury hospitality and football excitement converge. With unrivaled views, you are not just a spectator but also part of the action, surrounded by a captivating atmosphere designed to impress.
KEY DETAILS
Seating Level
Elevated Sideline Seating: Premium sideline seating offering an enhanced, elevated view of the match in most venues
Hospitality Service
Pre-match / Halftime / Post-matchGuest ArrivalCity-centric welcome experience with refreshments, from soft drinks to Champagne
FEATURED AMENITIES
Beverage ProgramCelebrated Collection: A premium selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages
Culinary OfferingsFlavors of Tradition: Curated menu stations with seasonal, locally sourced ingredients, offering themed dishes inspired by participating teams that celebrate regional flavors and culinary heritage
Entertainment & Experiences
Post-Match Musical / Cultural Performances, Photo Opportunities, Live Entertainment
Parking
On-site Parking (subject to availability)
Gifting
Premium Gift
Starting bid
Norway v France | Friday June 26th - 3pm | Gillette Stadium, MA
Valued at: $6,600
This is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to feel the electrifying atmosphere of the world’s biggest sporting event live, right here in New England
VIP Hospitality
Step into a realm where luxury hospitality and football excitement converge. With unrivaled views, you are not just a spectator but also part of the action, surrounded by a captivating atmosphere designed to impress.
KEY DETAILS
Seating Level
Elevated Sideline Seating: Premium sideline seating offering an enhanced, elevated view of the match in most venues
Hospitality Service
Pre-match / Halftime / Post-matchGuest ArrivalCity-centric welcome experience with refreshments, from soft drinks to Champagne
FEATURED AMENITIES
Beverage ProgramCelebrated Collection: A premium selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages
Culinary OfferingsFlavors of Tradition: Curated menu stations with seasonal, locally sourced ingredients, offering themed dishes inspired by participating teams that celebrate regional flavors and culinary heritage
Entertainment & Experiences
Post-Match Musical / Cultural Performances, Photo Opportunities, Live Entertainment
Parking
On-site Parking (subject to availability)
Gifting
Premium Gift
Starting bid
Take a break, and relax during the March break
Valued at: $2,300
A two-night/three day stay in Middletown, RI. Enjoy this family vacation home minutes from the beach and some great hiking areas, and 10 minutes from historic downtown Newport.
More details: https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/1148537140911436379?guests=1&adults=1&s=67&unique_share_id=ee103994-b38e-4246-ac5d-01a6ab329dfe&source_impression_id=p3_1715613492_hVg0iisdvFOxGxjd
Kindly donated by the Roberts-Gonzalez family
Starting bid
A unique ski club experience.
Valued at: $1,250
Take advantage of a unique opportunity to relax and unwind in a luxurious private ski club after a day of skiing with a guest pass for two people for one or two days.
The Hermitage Club on Haystack Mountain, which is located in the Green Mountains in southern Vermont, is the only private, non-profit Member-owned ski Club resort experience in the East.
Haystack Mountain’s ski trails and slopes offer a wide variety of terrain with the comfort and familiarity of a neighborhood park for all levels of skiers, including classic New England white birch glades.
Kindly donated by the Coffin family
Starting bid
Red Sox vs Orioles | Monday, July 20, 7.10pm | Fenway Park
Get yourself two tickets to see the mighty Boston Red Sox play the Baltimore Orioles at the iconic Fenway Park, a great way to spend a summer evening in Boston!
Seat details:
Section 15 - B113
Kindly donated by the Saltman Family
Starting bid
PERCHED ATOP THE NEWBURY HOTEL LIKE A CROWN JEWEL!
Treat yourself to night out at Contessa, one of Boston's finest dining expereince!
With amazing panoramic views of downtown Boston, the Public Gardens, and the Charles River, Contessa serves Italian cuisine of a caliber that matches its magnificent setting. A sophisticated ode to the cuisine of Northern Italy, Contessa has continued to cement its reputation as one of the best dining destinations in the city of Boston.
Kindly donated by Contessa
Starting bid
Winston Flowers is Boston's premier florist with over 80 years of experience in luxury floral design.
Treat yourself or someone special with a custom bouquet, a seasonal arrangements, or a gourmet gift!
Kindly donated by Winston Flowers, Chestnut Hill
Starting bid
If it isn’t fresh, it isn’t Legal!
Legal Sea Foods is one New England’s favorite seafood restaurant, serving the best quality, fresh sea food.
Whether it’s date night, a casual get together, or hosting a special event, Legal Sea Foods is the perfect place to relax with friends and family and enjoy the best that New England has to offer.
Kindly donated by the Legal Sea Foods, Chestnut Hill
Starting bid
Get your wine bottle opener ready to enjoy some beautiful curated French wines.
Virtually travel through six distinct wine regions of France, one bottle at a time!
Valued at: $170
Kindly donated by Winestone, Chestnut Hill
Starting bid
A custom-made ceramic vase.
This one off commissioned piece has been beautifully crafted by one of very talented parents, Michelle Rapp.
Take home this stunning one of a kind piece!
Kindly produced and donated by Michelle Rapp
Starting bid
Find the artist inside you and paint your own pottery!
The Clayroom is a paint your own pottery studio located in Brookline. Pick out a piece of pottery from a huge variety of pieces and get creative and decorate in whatever way you wish!
Choose from 56 colors, a variety of stencils and pencils for you to decorate your piece.
The Clayroom is a great place for family and friends to get together and have fun creating some personalised pottery!
Kindly donated by Clayroom, Brookline
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a Pilates class that moves, energizes, and empowers!
Whether you’re new to Pilates or a seasoned mover, this class offers a supportive and invigorating experience you’ll love.
Valued at: min $120
Kindly donated by Club Pilates, Brookline
Starting bid
Refresh your look! Treat yourself to a cut, treatment and blow dry at Salon Capri.
Valued at: $122
Kindly donated by Salon Capri, Newton
Starting bid
Pickleball is the the fastest growing sport in the US, so why not hit the pickleball court at Bosse, whether you're a seasoned player or trying it for the first time!
Together with a $100 gift card, you'll look the part with a Bosse water bottle and headband/wristband!
Starting bid
Enjoy a fun family day out at Franklin Park Zoo to explore and meet hundreds of exotic animals from around the world.
Valued at: $105
Kindly donated by Franklin Park Zoo
Starting bid
Enjoy a meal out with family or friends at Seasons 52, with the freshest ingredients of the season!
At Seasons 52 the menu features the most popular fruits and vegetables of the season, micro-seasonal foods that might only be available for a few weeks, and limited Place to Plate offerings from specific parts of the country.
Kindly donated by Seasons 52, Chestnut Hill
Starting bid
A moment in time, captured forever.
This collaborative artwork was created by the class, with each child contributing their own unique mark.
The class took inspiration from Jackson Pollock's 'Number One, 1950'. They created this art work using spray bottles and watered down paint, and used a hair dryer to watch the paint move across the card, creating a brushed effect.
Kindly created and donated by the Toddler students
(Frame size - 25" x 37")
Starting bid
A true one-of-a-kind keepsake created by our talented Nursery students
Each child contributed their own unique touch, making this artwork a beautiful snapshot of this moment in time.
Focusing on the class IPC theme of 'Movement', the children used toy trains to make the lines with poster paint.
A meaningful piece to treasure for years to come—perfect for a home, office, or special place.
Kindly created and donated by the Nursery students
(Frame size - 22" x 18")
Starting bid
More than art—this is a memory!
This collaborative class artwork captures the creativity, individuality, and spirit of our children.
The students have been inspired by the work of Jackson Pollock. They used marbles and tapped paint to create this piece.
A priceless keepsake that celebrates their collaboration to produce a delightful piece of art.
(Frame size - 25" x 33")
Starting bid
Small hands. Big creativity!
This class masterpiece was created by our amazing students, with every child adding their own flair.
The year one children produced a collaborative piece of art, to showcase art techniques learnt: Pointillism.
The piece of art is segments of a jigsaw puzzle, with the children's names on, to signify 'unity and harmony', a theme embedded in Year One.
A joyful, one-of-a-kind piece you won’t find anywhere else.
Kindly created and donated by the Year 1 students
(Frame size - 16.5" x 43")
Starting bid
A collaborative artwork by the .
Thoughtfully created by our students, this original piece reflects their creativity and connection.
In this collaborative artwork, Year 2 explored the quilting pattern Tumbling Blocks. By carefully repeating shapes and colors, the children created patterns that give the illusion of 3D cubes. The artwork also represents the individuality of the children. Each block is different, but when they come together, they create something strong, colorful and beautiful. This piece celebrates individuality, teamwork and how our differences and similarities make our community special.
Kindly created and donated by the Year 2 students
(Frame size - 21" x 31")
Starting bid
Created by many little hands, with a lot of heart.
Every student played a role in bringing this artwork to life, making it a one-of-a-kind reflection of their class and their time together.
Each student added their own visual voice to create a collaborative zentangle.
A meaningful piece to cherish for years to come.
Kindly created and donated byYear 3 students
(Frame size - 21" x 31")
Starting bid
A keepsake made with creativity and heart
A special class artwork made by our students—each child adding their own creative touch.
This piece was inspired by the book 'Wild Robot', which Year 4 students have been reading. Each student has drawn themselves as a robot!
A unique keepsake.
Kindly created and donated by Year 4 students
(Frame size - 29" x 42")
Starting bid
Proof that teamwork makes great art!
This colorful class creation showcases the imagination and personality of our students.
The students have been working on their play production, which is based on Alice in Wonderland. Each student created their own piece imagining what they would see if they were to take a peek into Wonderland!
There’s only one like it—don’t miss the chance to take home this joyful piece.
Kindly created and donated by Year 5 students
(Frame size - 22" x 32")
Starting bid
A moment in time, captured forever.
This collaborative artwork was created by the class, with each child contributing their own unique mark.
Based on the play 'The Wizard of Oz' the children chose the symbol of the hot air balloon, which is how the wizard travels, to represent the unique journey each child is on and the upward journey to middle school. Each one is unique, each one is on its own journey, each is beautiful.
It celebrates creativity, and friendship, A truly priceless keepsake.
Kindly created and donated by Year 6 students
(Frame size - 26" x 38")
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!