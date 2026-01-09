BISB Parent Association's Silent Auction

England vs Ghana | Tuesday June 23rd - 4pm | Gillette Stadium, MA





Valued at: $5,400

This is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to feel the electrifying atmosphere of the world’s biggest sporting event live, right here in New England.

VIP Hospitality

Step into a realm where luxury hospitality and football excitement converge. With unrivaled views, you are not just a spectator but also part of the action, surrounded by a captivating atmosphere designed to impress.

KEY DETAILS

Seating Level

Elevated Sideline Seating: Premium sideline seating offering an enhanced, elevated view of the match in most venues

Hospitality Service

Pre-match / Halftime / Post-matchGuest ArrivalCity-centric welcome experience with refreshments, from soft drinks to Champagne

FEATURED AMENITIES

Beverage ProgramCelebrated Collection: A premium selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages

Culinary OfferingsFlavors of Tradition: Curated menu stations with seasonal, locally sourced ingredients, offering themed dishes inspired by participating teams that celebrate regional flavors and culinary heritage

Entertainment & Experiences

Post-Match Musical / Cultural Performances, Photo Opportunities, Live Entertainment

Parking

On-site Parking (subject to availability)

Gifting

Premium Gift