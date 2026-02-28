BISB Pub Quiz

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About this event
Either come knowing who will be in your team of six—this can include any combinations of parents and teachers - or sign up solo, and we’ll pair you with a great team on the night!
Either come knowing who will be in your team of six—this can include any combinations of parents and teachers - or sign up solo, and we’ll pair you with a great team on the night!
Please add your name here if all the slots are full, if any spaces become available we will let you know
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