Hosted by

BISB Parent Association

About this event

BISB Pub Quiz

1281 W Roxbury Pkwy

Chestnut Hill, MA 02467, USA

BISB Pub Quiz PARENT entry
$20

Either come knowing who will be in your team of six—this can include any combinations of parents and teachers - or sign up solo, and we’ll pair you with a great team on the night!

BISB Pub Quiz STAFF entry
$20

Either come knowing who will be in your team of six—this can include any combinations of parents and teachers - or sign up solo, and we’ll pair you with a great team on the night!

Waitlist
Free

Please add your name here if all the slots are full, if any spaces become available we will let you know

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