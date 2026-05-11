Blindfolded International Student & Cultural Exchange Program

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Blindfolded International Student & Cultural Exchange Program

About this raffle

BISCEP's Usher Raymond and Chris Brown VIP Tickets Raffle

One chance of winning
$100

GOLD HIGHTOP TABLE VIP EXPERIENCE

*Package includes 4 VIP tickets

* Exclusive access to the VIP Bar Section throughout the show (2 drink tickets included)**

* Specially designed tour keychain

* Exclusive VIP merchandise item

* Commemorative VIP laminate, lanyard, and Gold VIP Bar wristband

* Photo opportunity in front of the VIP backdrop***

* Tour merchandise shopping opportunity before doors

* Early entry into the venue

* Dedicated check-in and merchandise pick up location

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