BISCEP's Usher Raymond and Chris Brown VIP Tickets Raffle

About this raffle
GOLD HIGHTOP TABLE VIP EXPERIENCE
*Package includes 4 VIP tickets
* Exclusive access to the VIP Bar Section throughout the show (2 drink tickets included)**
* Specially designed tour keychain
* Exclusive VIP merchandise item
* Commemorative VIP laminate, lanyard, and Gold VIP Bar wristband
* Photo opportunity in front of the VIP backdrop***
* Tour merchandise shopping opportunity before doors
* Early entry into the venue
* Dedicated check-in and merchandise pick up location
$
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