Bishop Coffee Memorial Scholarship Inaugural Golf Outing

84 Golf Dr

Painesville, OH 44077, USA

Foursome
$500
Golf for four (4)

Individual Registration
$125

Individual Registration

Legacy Partner
$5,000
Recognition as the presenting sponsor in all event materials
Logo prominently displayed on stage, event program, and other printed materials
Golf for eight
Dinner and reserved VIP seating for 8 guests
Opportunity to speak or showcase a 1-minute video during the event
Custom recognition plaque presented during the event

Visionary Partner
$3,000
Logo placement on event materials
Golf for four
Dinner and reserved seating for 4 guests
Social media mentions leading up to the event
Recognition during the event program

Champion
$1,500
Name/logo in the event program and on the website
Golf for four
Dinner and reserved seating for 4 guests
Mention during the event

Community Builder
$750
Name/logo in the event program and on the website
Golf for four
Dinner for four guests

Supporter
$100

Name listed in the program
(does not include golf)

Hole Sponsor
$125

Sponsor a hole on behalf of your group, organization, or in someone's honor or memory!

