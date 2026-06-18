Class of 1974 70th Birthday Celebration & Buffet Lunch





Please click on the "Add+ icon below to continue to the payment page. Adjust the number if bringing a guest (s) before continuing.





The above price includes a wonderful buffet lunch service of pulled pork, BBQ chicken, potato salad, pasta salad, fruit salad, cake and a cash bar. The Rochester Yacht Club is a beautiful venue at the mouth of the Genesee River in Summerville, across from Charlotte Beach. It is a great venue to celebrate a shared life event and meet with fellow classmates moving to the next decade of our lives.





Tickets must be purchased by August 19th so we know how many people for lunch.





Please join us!