Bishops Small Dog Rescue Inc Nfp

Offered by

Bishops Small Dog Rescue Inc Nfp

About this shop

Bishop's Small Dog Rescue Online Store

Stainless Double Wall Tumbler w/straw item
Stainless Double Wall Tumbler w/straw item
Stainless Double Wall Tumbler w/straw item
Stainless Double Wall Tumbler w/straw
$12
Couldn't resist when I saw them! "I prefer dogs over people" Double walled stainless SassyCup 22oz with a flexible straw. Shipping is not included in pricing. I shipped one and it was $8.65 for shipping so that would be what I will charge for it!
Lip Balm Holder Key Ring item
Lip Balm Holder Key Ring item
Lip Balm Holder Key Ring item
Lip Balm Holder Key Ring
$3
LOVE THESE!!! Everyone in my family snatched one or two up when I brought them in. I have an order in for more. Never lose your Lip Balm again! When ordering please let me know which you prefer. First order gets first dibs on the print/style. Shipping not included. Please ask for estimated shipping and I will find out to your location. Guessing it to be $2-$4
Baseball hat item
Baseball hat item
Baseball hat
$10
White baseball hat. **Price does not include shipping
Frisco Dog Life Jacket size XL item
Frisco Dog Life Jacket size XL item
Frisco Dog Life Jacket size XL item
Frisco Dog Life Jacket size XL
$15
These are all pink and all size XL fitting dogs with a girth of 31-38 inches and from 85-100 lbs. SHIPPING IS NOT INCLUDED IN THE PRICE. Please contact us for shipping estimate to your location.
Gildan Hoodie Charcoal Grey item
Gildan Hoodie Charcoal Grey
$21
WE only have one Size SMALL INCLUDES SHIPPING
Purina/Ghandi Quote Tshirt Purple item
Purina/Ghandi Quote Tshirt Purple item
Purina/Ghandi Quote Tshirt Purple
$16
Ghandi Quote on Front-Purina Rally to Rescue on Back We have 1 Medium and 2 Large-please specify at checkout INCLUDES SHIPPING
Gildan Heavy Cotton Tshirt-Olive Green w/Orange Logo item
Gildan Heavy Cotton Tshirt-Olive Green w/Orange Logo
$28
Gildan Heavy Cotton Tshirt-Olive Green w/Orange Logo We have 2 XL. Please specify at checkout. INCLUDES SHIPPING
Fruit of the Loom-White Tshirt item
Fruit of the Loom-White Tshirt
$21
Fruit of the Loom White Tshirt We have 1 Medium and 1 Large available. Please specify size at checkout. INCLUDES SHIPPING
District Soft Touch Black Tshirt item
District Soft Touch Black Tshirt
$28
District Soft Touch Black Tshirt We have 2 size XL available INCLUDES SHIPPING
Gildan Heavy Cotton Tshirt Purple item
Gildan Heavy Cotton Tshirt Purple
$28
Gildan Heavy Cotton Tshirt Purple We have 2 size 2XL Available INCLUDES SHIPPING
Bella & Canvas Ultra Soft Jersey Tshirt-Charcoal Grey item
Bella & Canvas Ultra Soft Jersey Tshirt-Charcoal Grey
$28
Bella & Canvas Ultra Soft Jersey Tshirt-Charcoal Grey We have 2 size 2XL available. Please specify size in checkout. INCLUDES SHIPPING
Add a donation for Bishops Small Dog Rescue Inc Nfp

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!