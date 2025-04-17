Bishop's Small Dog Rescue Online Store

LOVE THESE!!! Everyone in my family snatched one or two up when I brought them in. I have an order in for more. Never lose your Lip Balm again! When ordering please let me know which you prefer. First order gets first dibs on the print/style. Shipping not included. Please ask for estimated shipping and I will find out to your location. Guessing it to be $2-$4

LOVE THESE!!! Everyone in my family snatched one or two up when I brought them in. I have an order in for more. Never lose your Lip Balm again! When ordering please let me know which you prefer. First order gets first dibs on the print/style. Shipping not included. Please ask for estimated shipping and I will find out to your location. Guessing it to be $2-$4

More details...