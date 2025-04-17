Bishop's Small Dog Rescue Online Store

Couldn't resist when I saw them!
"I prefer dogs over people" Double walled stainless SassyCup 22oz with a flexible straw.
Shipping is not included in pricing. I shipped one and it was $8.65 for shipping so that would be what I will charge for it!
Lip Balm Holder Key Ring
$3
LOVE THESE!!! Everyone in my family snatched one or two up when I brought them in. I have an order in for more. Never lose your Lip Balm again!
When ordering please let me know which you prefer. First order gets first dibs on the print/style.
Shipping not included. Please ask for estimated shipping and I will find out to your location. Guessing it to be $2-$4
Baseball hat
$10
White baseball hat.
**Price does not include shipping
Frisco Dog Life Jacket size XL
$15
These are all pink and all size XL fitting dogs with a girth of 31-38 inches and from 85-100 lbs.
SHIPPING IS NOT INCLUDED IN THE PRICE. Please contact us for shipping estimate to your location.
Gildan Hoodie Charcoal Grey
$21
WE only have one Size SMALL
INCLUDES SHIPPING
Purina/Ghandi Quote Tshirt Purple
$16
Ghandi Quote on Front-Purina Rally to Rescue on Back
We have 1 Medium and 2 Large-please specify at checkout
INCLUDES SHIPPING
Gildan Heavy Cotton Tshirt-Olive Green w/Orange Logo
$28
Gildan Heavy Cotton Tshirt-Olive Green w/Orange Logo
We have 2 XL. Please specify at checkout.
INCLUDES SHIPPING
Fruit of the Loom-White Tshirt
$21
Fruit of the Loom White Tshirt
We have 1 Medium and 1 Large available. Please specify size at checkout.
INCLUDES SHIPPING
District Soft Touch Black Tshirt
$28
District Soft Touch Black Tshirt
We have 2 size XL available
INCLUDES SHIPPING
Gildan Heavy Cotton Tshirt Purple
$28
Gildan Heavy Cotton Tshirt Purple
We have 2 size 2XL Available
INCLUDES SHIPPING
Bella & Canvas Ultra Soft Jersey Tshirt-Charcoal Grey
$28
Bella & Canvas Ultra Soft Jersey Tshirt-Charcoal Grey
We have 2 size 2XL available. Please specify size in checkout.
INCLUDES SHIPPING
Add a donation for Bishops Small Dog Rescue Inc Nfp
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!